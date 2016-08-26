Manasquan firefighter dies after training drill

Photos 1 The Manasquan Fire Department displayed Daniel McCann’s firefighter gear outside of the firehouse on Tuesday. Fire Marshal Chris Barkalow said that this is typically done in funeral processions. Photo by RYAN WELSH, STAR NEWS GROUP

Daniel McCann, 51, served the borough for 27 years

MANASQUAN — Funeral services were held Wednesday for firefighter Daniel Patrick McCann III of Manasquan Fire District No. 1, who died following a training exercise on his 51st birthday Sept. 16.

According to Manasquan Fire District Fire Marshal Chris Barkalow, Mr. McCann suffered a still undetermined medical event hours after participating in a Manasquan Hook & Ladder Company training exercise.

Mr. McCann’s funeral was held at St. Cecilia’s Church in Kearny on Wednesday, Sept. 21. In addition to his affiliation with the Manasquan Fire Department, Mr. McCann was a former Emergency Medical Services captain with the Kearny Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad.

The mood was somber at the Manasquan Fire Department, Mr. Barkalow said on Monday. Mr. McCann had been a volunteer there for 27 years. The fire marshal said he had worked with Mr. McCann for nine of those years.

“Right now, everyone is in shock and at different stages of grief,” Mr. Barkalow said. “Everyone’s taking it kind of hard and trying to be there for the family and for each other.”

Expressions of sympathy were also made during Manasquan’s borough council meeting Monday night.

“From the public safety perspective, I’d like to voice my condolences on behalf of the committee to Dan’s family," Councilman Gregg Olivera said. Mr. Olivera is the liaison to the Office of Emergency Management [OEM] and a member of the public safety committee, with council members Owen McCarthy and Richard Read.

Mr. Olivera and Mr. McCarthy had both been present at a ceremony honoring Mr. McCann for 25 years of service with the Manasquan Fire Department.

“On behalf of the governing body and I think the entire borough of Manasquan, we offer our condolences to the family of Daniel McCann," Mr. McCarthy said.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, Mr. McCann participated in a training exercise WHERE? alongside other firefighters, involving rope systems, ladders and rigging for rescue, Mr. Barkalow said.

The training concluded at 9 p.m. and Mr. McCann stayed at the firehouse for dinner, according to Mr. Barkalow. The fire marshal said Mr. McCann reportedly did not voice any complaints during the exercise, at dinner or before he returned to his home in Wall Township.

Later that night, however, Mr. McCann suffered an undetermined medical event and could not be revived, Mr. Barkalow said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Fire Marshal's Office, the New Jersey Division of Fire and Safety and Mr. Barkalow, as the local fire marshal, are conducting a joint investigation into the matter.

Mr. Barkalow said Monday that the investigators were awaiting the results of an autopsy, which is being conducted by a medical examiner from the Middlesex County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Since Mr. McCann’s death took place within 24 hours of a training exercise or call, it can be considered a line of duty death, Mr. Barkalow said. The New Jersey Division of Fire and Safety will make the final determination regarding that classification, which would affect state benefits to the McCann family.

Mr. McCann had been an Emergency Medical Technician [EMT] since the age of 18 and had served as a full time EMT in Nutley Township for the past decade.

It was while volunteering for the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad 20 years ago that he met his wife, Stefanie, Mr. Barkalow said.