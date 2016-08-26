Jules L. Plangere Jr., publisher and philanthropist, dead at 95

Photos 1 2 3 Jules Plangere Jr. of Spring Lake, was a former co-owner and publisher of the Asbury Park Press and a long time major benefactor of Monmouth University. He died on Sept. 18, at the age of 95. Photo courtesy MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY

Spring Lake native a benefactor of Monmouth U

SPRING LAKE — Jules L. Plangere Jr. died at his family owned home in Spring Lake on Sunday at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy of philanthropy, professionalism and an innate passion for media.

Mr. Plangere was a co-owner and publisher of the Asbury Park Press from 1974 to 1997, when the newspaper was sold to the Gannett Company.

His death on Sept. 18 was due to complications from a recent stroke, according to the Asbury Park Press.

A native of Spring Lake, Mr. Plangere spent the latter part of his life residing in Boynton Beach, Florida, where he relocated in 1997.

He is survived by his wife, Jane, his son, Jules L. Plangere III, Jane’s children John C. Conover III and Wendy Bickart as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Jane’s son, Jeffrey Conover.

A TRUE PHILANTHROPIST

Known for his philanthropic endeavors, Mr. Plangere was a generous contributor to Monmouth University.

Though he did not attend Monmouth University — he attended Rutgers University before leaving school to join the Army — he developed a legacy at the university.

Mr. Plangere served as a chairman of the board of trustees from 1983 to 1989, during which time he was an integral part of developing the university’s first strategic plan, which focused on enhancing academic quality and establishing community partnerships, according to Tara Peters, associate vice president of marketing and communications at Monmouth University.

However, Mr. Plangere’s involvement extended far beyond the boardroom; as a benefactor, he donated millions of dollars to elevate Monmouth University’s academic programs, facilities and reputation, according to the Asbury Park Press.

“Jules was instrumental in enabling his vision of Monmouth University becoming a regional university of distinction,” said Don Swanson, chair of the Communication Department from 1995 to 2009.

Through Mr. Plangere’s support and donations, Monmouth University developed its Polling Institute into a nationally acclaimed political poll, Mr. Swanson said.

“Jules visioned that a polling center could be a powerful asset for the university. I thought of that today as I watched Patrick Murray, the director, on CNN, describing the latest poll results. Our center has the reputation of being in the top five nationally for accuracy,” Mr. Swanson said.

The Plangere Center, named in Mr. Plangere’s honor in 2002, was made possible by his generous donations and unwielding support. The center now serves as the nucleus of communication education and campus media, housing communication classes, the school’s newspaper The Outlook, its radio station WMCX 88.9 and the online magazine The Verge.

Mr. Swanson worked with Mr. Plangere on the center, “developing what turned out to be the state of the art communication facility in the state when it opened a decade ago,” he said.

“Without the support of Jules and his friends, more than a decade ago, we would not have been able to build the magnificent Plangere Center for Communication that houses our large communication department,” Mr. Swanson wrote in The Outlook.

Mr. Plangere was an avid supporter of The Outlook, according to Mr. Swanson.

“He staunchly supported our efforts in the Department of Communication at Monmouth University to teach journalism ethics, strong writing skills and to maintain a strong journalism program,” he said.

Through his donations, the university also developed the OceanFirst Bank Center, an athletic facility emblazoned with his initials at center court and funded lighting at Hesse Field.

“It is impossible to understate the transformational and lasting influence Jules L. Plangere has had on Monmouth University during his many years of service as a trustee, board chair and visionary leader,” said Monmouth University President Paul R. Brown.

“His legacy at Monmouth extends to almost every area of our university, including scholarship opportunities for students, academic programming, building influential centers of distinction and support for athletic teams and facilities, which have all been strengthened by his efforts.”

In addition to his involvement at Monmouth University, Mr. Plangere formed the Jules L. Plangere Jr. Family Foundation, which supports a wide range of local charities, including the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, the Asbury Park Music Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club, Interfaith Neighbors and others.

According to Mr. Plangere’s colleague Al Colantoni at Press Communications LLC, the Plangere family will continue the foundation’s efforts in Mr. Plangere’s death.

A FORCE IN MEDIA

After serving in the Army in WWII, Mr. Plangere joined the Asbury Park Press as a management trainee in 1947, according to the newspaper.

His career with the paper spanned 50 years, during which time he became publisher and co-owner.

“I was fortunate enough to work for Mr. Plangere at the Asbury Park Press and I can say without hesitation that he was one of the finest men I have ever encountered in my life,” said James M. Manser, publisher of The Coast Star.

“He was an outstanding leader, a kind and considerate man, a challenging but fair boss, a great mentor to many, a true gentleman and one of the pillars of the newspaper industry.

“Mr. Plangere was a confident and decisive person with great vision, however he was frequently willing to listen to and act on the advice of key people in his organization, even if he was not in total agreement. All those who worked with Mr. Plangere were better people for having had the opportunity to learn from him,” Mr. Manser said

Throughout his career with The Press, Mr. Plangere earned an upstanding reputation of a businessman with morality.

“He had a sense of social responsibility that he would actually not be concerned if a position the paper took or he felt personally should be advocated — that he would do it in spite of the fact that it would cost advertising or offend somebody,” Mr. Colantoni said.

“He wasn’t worried about offending a government official. He attacked corruption for all the years he was at the paper.”

Mr. Swanson also remembers Mr. Plangere for his steadfast approach to ethics in the news.

“When he was publisher of the Asbury Park Press, he took pride in leading a newspaper that put an emphasis quality reporting,” Mr. Swanson wrote in The Outlook.

In 1997, Mr. Plangere and the Lass family sold the publishing division of New Jersey Press, Inc. to Gannett Co. Inc. He retained the broadcasting properties, which were used to create Pres Communications LLC and PMCMTV.

Mr. Plangere served as a senior partner at Press Communications LLC, which owns several local radio stations including Thunder 106, Fun 107.1 and others.

Mr. Colantoni, a partner at the company, worked with Mr. Plangere for 43 years.

“He was my mentor, business partner, friend — a true gentleman. Tough but fair,” Mr. Colantoni said.

Mr. Colantoni recalled how Mr. Plangere helped shape New Jersey 101.5 — which has since been sold — into a leading talk radio station.

“We actually influenced government races and policy in New Jersey,” he said, recalling the evolution of the station under Mr. Plangere’s leadership.

A SHORE NATIVE

Mr. Plangere spent much of his life at the Jersey Shore.

Born in Spring Lake, he graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1940. His foundation has since been an substantial benefactor to the school district.

During Mr. Plangere’s childhood, his father, Jules Plangere, worked in Spring Lake as a gardener and groundskeeper at the Martin Maloney estate known as Ballingarry. Mr. Plangere later purchased a home on the property when the mansion was demolished, according to the Asbury Park Press.

His family still owns the estate today.

A memorial service for Mr. Plangere will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. in Wilson Hall at Monmouth University, located at 400 Cedar Ave. in West Long Branch.