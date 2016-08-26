Fast lane for a cup of coffee

Wall OKs drive-thru for Dunkin’ Donuts store on Rt. 35

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township and the local shore area is on its way to having its first drive-through Dunkin’ Donuts following a planning board approval earlier this week.

The Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2204 Route 35, on the western tip of the Sea Girt Mall, has been serving coffee- craving customers along the southern end Wall Township’s Route 35 corridor for 20 years. In 2017, the store will feature the township’s first and only Dunkin Donuts drive-through.

The plans to construct a drive-through on the broad western side of the store were approved in a unanimous vote by the Wall Township Planning Board on Monday, Sept. 19. Members of the planning board said the drive-through would not only provide a convenience to customers in inclement weather and those who are handicapped or have children, but it would also help alleviate some of the parking and traffic issues that have plagued that section of the shopping center for years.

Currently, the way to enter the shopping center from Meetinghouse Road is an area of unmapped asphalt that planning board members described as “chaotic.” There are no parking spots, even though people have been parking there, without issue, for years, and there are no traffic lanes, even though drivers constantly whip their automobiles around the corners to enter and exit the shopping center. The drive through will be constructed to take up nearly all the room afforded by the unmapped area.

With the new drive-through, patrons entering from Meetinghouse Road will be greeted by two mapped traffic lanes to their left capped by two stop signs. At the start of the lefthand lane will be the beginning of the drive-through stacking lane. The lane will curve around new landscaping of grass, shrubbery and mulch, in the shape of a half “S” toward the drive-through window, which will be to the right of the current broad side window of the store.

The stacking lane will allow for 10 cars and the expected average wait time for a car customer, from the moment they order, to the moment they receive their items, is expected to be a little over two minutes.

“There will now be structure where it was chaotic,” Carl Braun, the chairman of the planning board, told The Coast Star. “Right now [drivers] come flying in and out where there are no lanes.”

For franchisee Atul Patel, owner of this, and seven other, Dunkin Donuts in the area, he expects the drive- through to be a nice boost the business. According to Mr. Patel, in Monmouth County, the average drive through Dunkin Donuts does 65 percent of its business through the drive through and only 35 percent through walk-ins. This will be his first drive-through business, and believes this addition will end the arcane, but friendly banter he’s gotten from other franchisees over the years for not having a drive-through.

Mr. Patel said he will need to renovate the store’s interior and basically flip everything around to revolve around the new drive-through window.

Not only is this the first drive-through for Mr. Patel, it is also the first drive through Dunkin Donuts for Wall Township and the local shore area. Of the 10 Dunkin Donuts between Brielle and Belmar, there are no drive-through Dunkins. The closest is located on Herbertsville Road in Brick Township.

However, while the plans were approved by the planning board, a usable drive through is still a bit of a ways out. The project approval needs to be put in writing by the planning board’s attorney. Mr. Patel said this, along with some other hurdles of red tape, means the start time on construction of the drive-through will likely be in 2017.