Rowing for a cause

Photos 1 Members of Team Manto row around the island of Manhattan each year to raise funds for the Rocking the Boat youth development program. Photo courtesy PETER WRIGHT

Rowers from Mantoloking aid youth program

MANTOLOKING — Every year since 2009 a group of Mantoloking, Bay Head and Brielle residents come together for Rocking Manhattan, a full-day, 28.5-mile row around the island of Manhattan to support at-risk young people from the South Bronx.

This Saturday, Sept. 17, Team Manto will head north once again to participate in this year’s row.

Rocking Manhattan consists of 10 to 12 teams of rowers who fundraise to support the innovative programs of Rocking the Boat, a youth development initiative.

Rocking the Boat empowers young people from the South Bronx, specifically the Hunts Point area which is the poorest congressional district in the northeast, to develop the self-confidence to set ambitious goals and gain the skills necessary to achieve them.

“These kids, unfortunately, don’t have many natural paths to productive lives because they come from such a poor community,” said Peter Wright, an original member of Team Manto and now a member of the Rocking the Boat board.

Team Manto includes Brielle residents Peter Wright [team organizer and captain], Amanda Wright and Matt Aiello, and Bay Head and Mantoloking residents Laurie Foster, Sara Foster, Henry O’Brien, Hillary Sayia, Henry Colie, Barbara Colie and Liz Tell.

Since their first participation in the event in 2009, the team together has raised $121,000 for Rocking the Boat, which is now a 21-year-old organization that has proven to be a life-altering path for the youths who have chosen to participate.

“It’s basically an after- school program for high school students, we teach them how to build wooden boats, sail, and now we have added the environmental sciences,” said Mr. Wright, of Wright Asset Management, Manasquan.

“Now they are using their knowledge to contribute to their community waterways by working on fun projects such as adding marshes to purify parking lot run-off water,” he added.

“Teaching them how to sail made sense to us since a lot of our supporters from this area are sailors. We have apprentices, older group members that have graduated, that teach the younger members and now they are in turn contributing to their community by creating summertime rowing programs and getting members of the community, who normally would never get the opportunity to be on the water, sailing,” said Mr. Wright.

This past year, US Sailing at San Diego named Rocking the Boat “the most innovative community sailing program in the country.”

On occasion, the young beneficiaries of the program have come down to the borough of Mantoloking and participated in cleanups of the waterways as well as sailing expeditions at the yacht club.

Rocking the Boat’s annual budget is around $2.5 million, and according the Mr. Wright, the row is one of the main fundraisers but tends to only raise about $300,000 which is a small portion of what is needed to keep the program up an running.

“Every year, we look toward our friends, family, and relatives, especially the people of Mantoloking who enjoy spending their time on the water, to make donations toward the charity, and this year Team Manto is taking on the challenge of covering the $50,000 salary of one of the social workers that works within the charity,” said Mr. Wright,

“We’ve had some great supporters that have donated large amounts of money, but most of our support comes in $20, $50, and $100, but when you multiply that by a ton of people we know and you add in the few people who donate hundreds and thousands, we’ll hopefully have met our goal.”

Rocking the Boat graduates who have gone on to college [nearly 100 percent of all graduates in recent years] have demonstrated the importance of an essential skill learned through their time with Rocking the Boat.

“Our social workers have instilled within them the social skills that allow them to be comfortable in the college environment, which is, in most cases, quite different from their home environment,” said Mr. Wright, “That’s why we feel it is important for us to help pay one of their salaries,” he added.

New this year, all supporters of Team Manto for Rocking Manhattan 2016 will be entered into a drawing in which the winner will receive two first-class United Airlines tickets for round-trip travel to any domestic destination.

With Friday night’s full moon working in their favor, Team Manto is in for a great day of rowing and fundraising.

To donate and help Team Manto raise funds for Rocking Manhattan, visit www.crowdrise.com/peterwright4-rockingmanhattan2016.