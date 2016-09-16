Old boats get a new mission

Vessels will be sunk to create artificial reef off Beach

There on this story. Click to comment.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Where do boats go when they put down their anchors for good?

For The Austin, that place will be off the coast of Point Pleasant Beach where the vessel will be sunk next week as part of the state’s Artificial Reef Program.

“It’s like an oasis out in the sea where fish can go for protection and to congregate,” said Peter Grimbilas, a founder of the Ocean Reef Foundation of New Jersey, a nonprofit that is helping to create artifical reef habitats.

“It’s a safe haven for them. Perhaps the only thing that can get them is a hook and line.

“This is just a great way to bring fish in and keep them there.”

The boat sinking is dedicated to John Grady III, a life long fisherman who worked on party boats and owned several fishing boats in Point Pleasant Beach. The Brielle resident passed away in 2007.

Two friends of Mr. Grady, Glenn Egerter, whose father owns The Dauntless in Point Pleasant Beach, and Kevin Lovgren, a resident of the borough, whose father owns The Shadowfax also out of Point Pleasant Beach, crafted a cross that will be affixed to The Austin as it sinks.

Scrolls are carved into the cross with heartfelt remembrances of Mr. Grady.

The sinking is scheduled to take place sometime next week in a location called the Axel Carlson Reef, which is three miles off the coast of Point Pleasant Beach.

According to a press release from the Greater Point Pleasant Charter Boats Association, the site will hence be known as “Shady Reef.”

According to a press release from the Department of Environmental Protection [DEP], the artifical reef program is “back on course” due to a restoration in federal funding.

The DEP’s Division of Fish and Wildlife plans to sink around 10 boats this fall.

“Artificial reefs create important habitat for many types of marine life, and attract fish that are popular with recreational anglers," said Commissioner Bob Martin in a press release.

"Our artificial reefs are an important part of the economy of the Jersey Shore because they are so popular with anglers as well as sport divers. We are grateful to all our partners in the recreational and commercial fishing industries for working with us to get this program back on track."

Artificial reefs are extremely popular with anglers and divers, contributing to the state's economy through the creation of tourism opportunities and jobs, according to the DEP.

New Jersey's commercial fishing industry ranks 7th in the nation in retail sales, and supports $327 million in salaries and wages and nearly 13,000 jobs.

According to the DEP, recreational saltwater fishing brings in more than $640 million in retail sales and is responsible for nearly 10,000 jobs and more than $242 million in tax revenue, including $165 million in state and local taxes.

Unlike sand that is constantly shifting, reef structures provide a firm, stable environment for marine life. Once an artifical reef is put in place, marine life can withstand strong ocean currents and storms.

Reef structures add a third component to the marine environment, which consists of sandy sea floor and water column habitats.

The more diverse an environment, the more options are available to marine life and thus, the greater the diversity of species living there.

Results from a recent reef colonization study conducted from 1996 to present by the Division of Fish and Wildlife indicate that New Jersey reefs support hundreds of times more marine life than the sandy sea floor.

It is estimated that a one-square meter area of reef habitat could provide a home for up to 432,022 individual marine organisms.

In an area the size of a card table, the reef provided homes for 118,651 mussels, 29,310 barnacles, 4,626 anemones, 16,626 worms, 2,349 urchins, 3,545 crabs, 22 lobster and 133 young fish less than four inches long.

The funding for the sinking of the boat was made available by Mr. Grady’s family along with the Greater Point Pleasant Charter Boat Association through donations to the Ocean Reef Foundation.