For whom will this bell toll? Not a living soul

Photos 1 2 3 The bell, circa 1874, was lowered into place at White Lawn Cemetery on Trenton Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach. It had been discovered in a shed by volunteers. Photo courtesy RICHARD MORRIS

Restored bell now sits silent in White Lawn Cemetery

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A cemetery bell dating to 1874 has been restored and placed at White Lawn Cemetery on Trenton Avenue.

“I was glad to have it out of my garage and where somebody could actually have a look at it,” said Richard Morris, a member of the Point Pleasant Beach Historical Society, who helped find and restore the bell.

The bell was discovered during a cleanup of the White Lawn Cemetery in the summer. Volunteers discovered a long lost bell dating back to 1874 in a shed.

“We found it in that shed, way in the back, covered up with all kinds of junk and debris and no one even knew it was there,” Mr. Morris said.

Mr. Morris was joined by Jack Keith, Craig Bowers, Al Fecci, Bruce Nase and his son Jeffery Morris in the recovery.

The bronze bell weighs 600 pounds and is still a mystery to those who discovered it as they are unable to pin down where it originally came from.

“Nobody, even the older people in the historical society, remember it ever being in the cemetery,” said Mr. Morris.

“I started thinking, maybe it never did hang in the cemetery. Maybe it was delivered, put in the shed and forgotten about.”

We are not sure of any of that stuff and may never know.”

The bell is hanging in the cemetery, with a cement pillar beneath it to keep it from ringing and annoying residents.

“The concrete base has a hole in the center of it so the clapper could hang down inside,” Mr. Morris said.

“I felt it would annoy the neighbors.”

The White Lawn Cemetery was officially founded in 1874, but was in use before that, according to Mr. Morris.

Capt. John Arnold donated the land for the cemetery.

Anyone with additional information on the bell is encouraged to contact the Point Pleasant Beach Historical Society.