Classic boats star in show

Photos 1 2 The show will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Johnson Brothers Boat Works, 1800 Bay Ave. and will feature antique, classic, replica/contemporary, wooden boats and even “classic non-wood” boats for everyone to admire and enjoy. Photo courtesy THE BARNEGAT BAY CHAPTER OF THE ANTIQUE

Johnson Brothers will display vintage vessels Sept. 17

POINT PLEASANT — Since the early 1980s the Annual Antique and Classic Boat show has brought together enthusiasts from far and wide to proudly show off the classic and wooden vessels they’ve labored over, polished and restored.

The 33rd annual show, hosted by the Barnegat Bay Chapter of the Antique