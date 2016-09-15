Updating behavior strategy

Mountz school stresses success over demerits

SPRING LAKE — H. W. Mountz Elementary School is moving away from a traditional demerit-based disciplinary system to a positive behavior support system to help students make better choices both in and out of school.

According to Superintendent Raymond Boccuti, the new format is a stark departure from the traditional system, which gives students demerits for bad behavior followed by a consequence. Often, Mr. Boccuti said, the consequence is administered as late as a week after the initial transgression.

“The demerit system is not aligned with the models of best practice,” Mr. Boccuti said.

Under the positive behavior support system, action immediately follows a transgression, Mr. Boccuti explained.

After a student misbehaves, the teacher immediately contacts an administrator and parents and administers an immediate consequence, most often the same day as the offense.

Unlike the demerit system, in the positive behavior support system teachers then work with parents and the student to coach the student to make the right choices — directly addressing the behavior and teaching the student how to move forward.

“You set them up for success rather than set them up to fail,” said Mr. Boccuti, who has employed this system while working in other school districts.

“We’re not always going to be there as educators and their parents aren’t always going to be with them. Hopefully we’re all working together to help them make the best choices at the most difficult times,” Mr. Boccuti said.

Though the school is currently researching models of best practice to establish its own system, Mr. Boccuti said that the school has already employed some techniques from the positive behavior support system model.

For example, Mr. Boccuti said that each morning teachers hold meetings with students to discuss expectations, provide support and learn directly from the students what they need to succeed.

Mr. Boccuti said that regardless of the model adopted, the school will continue to implement morning meetings.

Mr. Boccuti explained that the school is working collaboratively to establish its own positive behavior support system model and studying various models used throughout the state.

In making it a community experience among the staff, Mr. Boccuti said he believes the staff will feel more invested in the program.

“I find that if we develop it together there’s more ownership in it,” he said. “I’m very excited about this.”

With the school’s current experience with morning meetings and the work that has already gone into researching the program, Mr. Boccuti said he foresees a smooth transition.

“I don’t think it will be much of a leap,” he said.

Mr. Boccuti said he plans to implement the new system during the next school year, but is not opposed to integrating the positive behavior support system this year if the planning is finished early.

Mr. Boccuti said that before any policies are changed, parents will be notified and have the opportunity to discuss the changes with the board.

The next board of education meeting is on Monday, Sept. 26 in the H. W. Mountz Elementary School library at 6:30 p.m.