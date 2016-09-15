Judge to Belmar: Pay back the beach fund

Borough ordered to cut Ocean Avenue parking fee to $1

There on this story. Click to comment.

BELMAR — A Superior Court judge has ordered the borough to reimburse the beach utility, reduce Ocean Avenue parking fees to $1 and pay attorney fees and costs for the case known as Susko v. Belmar, in which the borough was found to have violated the rights of beach goers.

Superior Court Judge Katie A. Gummer’s decision, read into record on Sept. 9, touched on three key issues in the case:

• Parking ordinance 2015-15, which increased parking fees along Ocean Avenue from $1 to $2;

• The borough’s decision to pay the Partner Litigation settlement using the Beach Utility Fund;

• The borough’s motion for reconsideration in Judge Gummer’s Oct. 23 decision that the borough violated the plaintiffs’ rights under the New Jersey Civil Rights Act through ordinance 2015-15 and its aforementioned actions involving the Partner Litigation.

Judge Gummer found that ordinance 2015-15 — adopted by the council with a 3-1 vote on April 7, 2015 — was “invalid and that the enactment of that ordinance constituted a violation of the Public Trust Doctrine and the beach fee statute,” according to a transcript of the decision provided to The Coast Star by Ken Pringle, the attorney for the plaintiffs.

The borough enacted ordinance 2015-15 to increase revenue without increasing taxes, according to comments made by Mayor Doherty recorded in the minutes of borough council meetings from March 2015. That money would then be used to fund capitol improvements.

“The evidence is overwhelming that the intent behind the statute was not to benefit beach goers, but to benefit resident taxpayers,” Judge Gummer said.

“With respect to the anticipated increased revenue from the beach front parking meters, that revenue was intended to benefit and anticipated to be placed in the parking utility which could then be used to contribute under certain circumstances to the current fund rather than to benefit or to be placed into the beach utility,” she said.

Judge Gummer also found the rate increase advantageous to resident beach goers and burdensome to non-resident beach goers, who do not reap the benefits of stable taxes off set by the revenue generated from beach parking.

The argument that the increased parking fee “is done uniformly and does not discriminate against beach goers fails to recognize ... that non-resident beach goers do not benefit from the reduction in property tax,” the judge said. Thus, Judge Gummer ruled that the ordinance was invalid.

She ordered the borough to reverse the parking fee increase and resume charging $1 per hour for parking along the beachfront on Ocean Avenue. The borough will have seven days from the date of a pending order.

She also ordered the borough to determine the revenue generated from parking meters along Ocean Avenue during beach operation hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends — and deposit that money in the beach utility fund.

In regard to the Partner Litigation, Judge Gummer decided that in utilizing the beach utility fund to pay the $925,000 settlement, the borough violated the New Jersey Civil Rights Act pursuant to the Public Trust Doctrine and the beach fee statute.

“There is no evidence before the court that that act was simple a mistake or was an error,” Judge Gummer said.

“As soon as one dollar was taken from the beach utility fund and used for a non-beach purpose, defendants violated the Public Trust Doctrine and the beach fee statute and its responsibilities and duties as a trustee.”

“The beach fee statute was enacted by our legislature to insure that municipalities would charge user fees solely for the purposes of reimbursing the municipality for costs associated with the beach front. That legislative intent did not include using beach utility assets generated from those fees for purposes of settling lawsuits,” Judge Gummer said.

According to the decision, the borough “characterized the events relating to the Partner Litigation settlement as temporary misallocation of assets” and claim that the plaintiffs’ civil rights were never violated.

The Judge rejected the borough’s motion for reconsideration on her decision on the Partner Litigation and parking ordinance issued on Oct. 23. Judge Gummer maintained that the borough violated the New Jersey Civil Rights Act through its aforementioned actions.

Additionally, the Court adopted Judge Gummer’s Oct. 23 opinion in its entirety.

“This case brought to light extensive evidence of misconduct by Mayor Doherty and the borough council inunlawfully raising and spending beach and parking fees for the benefit of taxpayers in violation of the Public Trust Doctrine and the New Jersey Civil Rights Act,” Mr. Pringle said. “The Court’s decision to hold the borough accountable for their misconduct is a victory for beach goers everywhere.”

Ms. DeSanctis said that the Judge’s decision was “very wise and fair.”

“Unfortunately, once again Belmar residents will have the burden, the responsibility, of rectifying the administration’s unlawful behavior,” she said.

According to the borough’s attorney William Northgrave, the borough will seek to appeal Judge Gummer’s decision.

“The borough respectfully disagrees with Judge Gummer’s decision,” he told The Coast Star.

Mayor Matthew Doherty declined to comment.

SHORTCHANGING THE BEACH UTILITY

The borough has traditionally split the money generated from parking fees at the beachfront 60/40 between the beach utility fund and the parking utility fund. Unused monies from the parking utility fund can be transfered to the current fund.

However, following Superstorm Sandy, the borough’s chief financial officer Robbin Kirk admitted during testimony that she did not adhere to that split in 2013 and 2014 “in order not to run a deficit in the parking utility,” the burden of which would have fallen on the taxpayers according to the decision.

Ultimately, the beach utility fund was shortchanged by $18,671.60 in 2013 and $45,766.72 in 2014.

According to the transcript of Judge Gummer’s decision, the borough has justified the split under the notion that both beach goes and non-beach goes utilize those spaces and it would be impossible to track whether individuals utilizing those spaces were beach goers.

Judge Gummer rejected the borough’s assertion that it would be impossible to determine who used those spacing, stating that “commonsense” says beach goers will utilize the spaces while shoppers would utilize the free spaces farther from the beachfront.

Testimony from Ms. Kirk showed that the borough can track use of the parking spaces based on the time of day and time of year. Thus, the borough would be able to determine whether the space was used during beach hours which would be considered beach revenue.

As the borough is capable of tracking the revenue, Judge Gummer ordered the borough to determine the amount raised in parking fees during beach hours and deposit that money in the beach utility fund.

CASE HISTORY

On Feb. 17, 2015, the borough council introduced ordinance 2015-12 which would have reinstated metered parking on the residential side of Ocean Avenue and added metered parking to streets near Schroeder Park, around Silver Lake and Lake Como. After residents pushed back against the ordinance, the borough moved to table it on March 3, 2015.

On March 18, 2015, the borough council introduced ordinance 2015-15 which increased metered parking on Ocean Avenue to $2 per hour from $1 per hour. The ordinance was adopted on April 7, 2015.

On April 17, 2015, plaintiffs John Susko, Francine Dolan, Kyle Brown, Mike Seebeck, Patricia Corea, Noreen Dean, James Bean and Joy Desanctis filed a verified complaint against the Borough of Belmar, Mayor Matthew Doherty and the borough council.

The defendants claimed that the borough violated their civil rights by adopting the ordinance.

The plaintiffs also claimed that the borough violated the Public Trust Doctrine by paying a settlement in the Partner Litigation with money from the beach utility fund.

The Partner Litigation arose after Partner Engineering acquired Birdsall Engineering, the borough’s longtime engineering firm that had gone bankrupt in 2013 after being indicted. Throughout the indictment and the bankruptcy, the borough retained Birsdall Engineering as its engineer and continued to receive invoices from the company until June 2013.

Partner Engineering acquired Birsdall Engineering on June 21, 2013 and on Aug. 1, 2013 sent the borough 108 outstanding invoices totalling $1,362,337.93.

Partner Engineering filed a complaint against the borough and on the night before the trial, the two parties agreed on a singly lump payment of $925,000 as a settlement. This settlement was paid from the beach utility fund on Feb. 17, 2015.