Fire Destroys Bradley Beach home

An early morning fire on Monday ravaged a 4th Avenue Bradley Beach home, destroying the interior and parts of the exterior of the building.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a jogger observed the flames coming from the house and contacted the Bradley Beach police department, according to Police Chief Leonard Guida.

There were three occupants in the home at 308 4th Avenue at the time of the fire, but they were able to exit the building safely; one resident received a minor burn injury while attempting to extinguish the fire, the chief said.

Eight fire departments responded to the scene with trucks from Bradley Beach, Avon, Ocean Grove, Neptune, Neptune City, Asbury Park, Belmar and Wayside Fire Company of Tinton Falls. Bradley Beach First Aid Squad and Monmouth County EMS also assisted.

The gas meter on the home was burning and the firefighters had difficulty closing the gas line. New Jersey Natural Gas employees turned off the gas to the home from the main, Chief Guida explained.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Bradley Beach Fire Chief John Zech had not yet determined that the fire had been fully extinguished and the department was continuing to monitor the area.

The Monmouth County Fire Marshall and Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire alongside the Bradley Beach Detective Bureau.

“It’s completely gutted,” Chief Guida said of the damaged home. “We’re in the process, once investigation is complete, we are going to take measures to make it safe by an excavator from the county of Monmouth.”