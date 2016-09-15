Classic cars line beachfront for first car show in years

Photos 1 The 1948 Chrysler Town and Country Woody, owned by Deb and Joe Curto of Spring Lake, was among the most popular cars at Saturday’s Classic Car Show. Photo courtesy CONNIE AREVALO

Event drew hundreds of spectators and eclectic mix of cars

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Classic Car and Custom Motorcycle Show, the first car show in the borough in several years, was greeted by large crowds that paced the east side of Ocean Avenue admiringly as they checked out the nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles lining the beachfront.

There were relics, like the 1951 MG TD, classic American muscle cars like the 1969 Chevy Camaro, older European sports cars like the 1987 Ferrari 528 GTS and newer, flashier vehicles like the 2011 Corvette GS.

Standing behind each car was a proud owner, happily answering questions about horsepower, top speed, engines, exhaust and the full gamut of all of the parts that make their particular car special.

Sam Crane, of Neptune, stood near the trunk of his 1965 Shelby Replica, a vehicle he referred to as the “quintessential 1960s American muscle car.” The two-seater convertible, blue with white racing stripes and exhaust pipes lining the sides, attracted a flood of younger boys and their admiring fathers who would come by just to hear Mr. Crane rev the engine.

Today, car value depends largely on safety and luxury, so it was interesting to hear Mr. Crane brag that the car had no airbags, no sound system and no air conditioning.

“There’s nothing to stand between the horsepower and the engine and the horsepower to the rear,” Mr. Crane exclaimed. “It’s fast and loud, which is what I love. This has 450 horsepower. You just nail it and go.”

Attracting a large portion of the spectators was the 1948 Chrysler Town and Country Woody, owned by Deb and Joe Curto of Spring Lake. The maroon car with wooden side panels, doors and detail had a plaid interior with knob controls that could only be found in an early 20th century vehicle.

Mr. and Mrs. Curto acquired the car a few years ago at an auction in Atlantic City. Though they were unsuccessful in their original mission of finding a station wagon Woody, they came across the Town and Country and talked the auctioneer, who was reluctant at first, into selling it.

Mrs. Curto said they don’t drive it around too often in fear of getting it dirty. However, one car they do like to drive around is their 2010 Audi R8, a fast and modern sports car that was parked sharply in contrast next to the Woody.

While these shows often bring wealthy collectors, there are also people like Dan Mondoro, who have the eye, skill and patience to restore old vehicles from junkyard clunkers to car show victors.

Mr. Mondoro, who has a summer home in Bradley Beach, was excited to show his 1969 Chevy Camaro. While the 1969 Camaro is a classic car in itself, Mr. Mondoro’s model, an off-white convertible with orange racing stripes and interior, is an original Indy 500 pace car. Pace cars lead the cars in the beginning of the race during warm-up laps, as well as when there is an accident or yellow flag caution periods.

Mr. Mondoro said he came across the car in his father’s junkyard 28 years ago. He and his father, also named Dan, restored the car together. He said the process takes about three years. While he’s restored a handful of cars, he said the 1969 Camaro is special because it was the first one.

Meredith Peltz the car show’s coordinator, said this year’s event was successful and Bradley Beach proved to be an adequate host for the car show. She said she has already worked out plans to bring the show back next year.