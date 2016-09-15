Airport burglars sought

There on this story. Click to comment.

WALL TOWNSHIP — Police are still searching for leads as they look for the people responsible for stealing a safe and tools from a business at the Monmouth Executive Airport last week.

Police say the burglary took place at a Monmouth Executive Airport hangar on the evening of Monday, Sept. 5. According to Detective Lt. Greg Carpino, at around 8:30 p.m., a group of unidentified men entered the business and left with a “large amount of tools and a safe.”

Security video footage shows the men removing the items from the business and fleeing in a work van of “unknown make and model,” according to police.

The Monmouth Executive Airport, located along Route 34 in Wall Township, is a private jet airport that on one side stores multi-million dollar private jets, helicopters and planes, and on the other side rents out hangar space contracting businesses.

Rita Spader is the director of business development and marketing at the Monmouth Executive Airport. She said the victimized business was New Jersey Home Builders.

Dan Sachkowsky, the owner of New Jersey Home Builders, could not be reached for comment, however, he has been vocal on social media about the burglary. He said the safe was full of cash and important financial documents. The burglars also allegedly left with six pairs of Jordan and Nike sneakers.

According to posts on his Facebook page, he is offering a cash reward for anyone who finds the men responsible for the burglary. The estimated worth of the stolen items is roughly $250,000.

Ms. Spader said while the burglary did not happen on the aviation side of the airport, they did change all of the locks and gates around the property and have doubled the overnight security crews from one to two.

“They believe it was an inside job, someone who worked at the business previously,” said Ms. Spader. “So we upped security around the airport. We’ve changed all gate and security codes throughout the airport and have a heightened sense of awareness of what’s going on.”

Ms. Spader said the the airport’s clients range from billionaire business people to local celebrities like Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi who use the property as a private airport and private jet storage.

“The airport is safe and secure,” Ms. Spader said. “The $32 million jets are not in jeopardy of theft.”

Police are asking that anyone with information on the burglary call the Wall Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 732-449-4800.