State of Emergency declared, county OEMs monitor storm

Lt. Gov. to hold storm roundtable Sunday in Ocean County

There on this story. Click to comment.

A State of Emergency was declared Saturday for Ocean County, Atlantic and Cape May counties by Gov. Chris Christie as Tropical Storm Hermine draws closer to impacting the Jersey Shore this Labor Day weekend.

Tropical Storm Hermine is expected to bring strong winds, heavy and sustained rains and coastal flooding with heavy surf and beach erosion, according to a release Saturday from the Governor’s Office.

The severe weather could hinder transportation and cause power outages for many local residents, according to the statement.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said on Saturday the county Office of Emergency Management would be activated as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning as a precaution.

He said the county is “mirroring what the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management is doing” and no evacuations were anticipated as of 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

“We will have to see how things develop,” Sheriff Mastronardy said, adding his office is in constant contact with local OEMs and there had been no special requests or concerns from local OEMs at that point.

Sheriff Mastronardy said his office had begun preparations earlier in the week, including getting high water vehicles operational.

“Post-Sandy people are looking at every storm a little differently,” Sheriff Mastronardy said. “Just watch the weather channels. We feel comfortable this is not another Sandy.”

Monmouth County is urging people in coastal communities to closely follow the lead of local police and OEMs.

“Monmouth County is closely monitoring the progress of Tropical Storm Hermine and her impact on high tide cycles for the next several days. Residents and visitors in the coastal communities should listen closely to any information provided by the police and OEM,” Laura Kirkpatrick, director of public information and tourism for Monmouth County, said on Saturday.

“The county stands prepared to take action while providing assistance to local towns.”

The press release from Gov Christie’s office encouraged residents and visitors during the holiday weekend to keep updated regarding any calls for evacuation and to contact their local police department or emergency management office to determine if and when shelter locations may open in their towns.

According to NOAA’s National Weather Service Philadelphia/ Mount Holly NJ website, there will be areas of minor flooding beginning with Saturday evening’s high tide, then minor to moderate flooding Sunday morning.

The site states that moderate to major flooding is expected with Sunday evening’s high tide and Monday morning’s high tide, which is when Tropical Storm Hermine is expected to be closest to the local area. According to the National Weather Service, coastal flooding may continue into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reminds residents and visitors to be careful where they park their car and reminds that beach erosion is also expected due to the large wave action over the next several days.

The weather service also notes that the strongest winds from the storm should occur Sunday into Monday.

Due to the high rip current risk, the weather service reminds beach goers that they should only enter water if lifeguards are present due to the high and dangerous surf that is expected.

The Governor's Office announced Saturday that Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Bob Martin, commissioner of the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection, will visit the affected counties Sunday in a series of roundtables

The Ocean County Storm Preparedness Roundtable will take place at 5 p.m. at the Ocean County Office of Emergency Management, Miller Air Park, Route 530, Berkeley Township.