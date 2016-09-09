Lavallette PD reduces overtime during August

Latest figures show a reversal of the earlier 2016 trend

LAVALLETTE — Police overtime, which has been increasing month over month since January, appears to have been contained as the summer closes.

In a memo to Councilwoman Joanne Filippone, council liaison to the police department, Police Chief Colin Grant said the trend has been reversed.

“Please note that as of this report, 1,052 hours of overtime have been approved for the dispatchers, this means that we’ve used 311 less hours of overtime for the actual police department,” Chief Grant stated in the memo, which Ms. Filippone shared with The Ocean Star.

“The police overtime hours were reduced and I think that does tend to happen during the summer because we have so many extra specials [officers], both Class I and Class II, who handle the events and other immediate things,” Chief Grant stated.

According to Ms. Filippone, throughout 2016 the department has been using more overtime hours than the previous year.

“The overtime hours on paper always seem alarming, so I asked the chief to break it down for me,” she said at the Sept. 6 council meeting.

“This August was the first month that we’ve had since January where the amount of overtime hours were less than what they were for the same period of time in 2015.”

In August of this year, the department logged 188 hours of overtime, 18 hours less than the same time period the previous year.

From January to July, the Lavallette Police Department was logging a significant amount of overtime hours.

January had a peak in overtimer in comparison to last year. In January the department totaled 2,62.5 hours of overtime, compared to 55 hours the previous year.

March, May and June also saw triple digit increases in overtime over last year, with 138.5, 119.5 and 101, respectively.

Information provided by the borough indicates that so far, Lavallette has used 740.5 more hours of overtime this year than last year.

Ms. Filippone has been working to address the issue and find a way to cut down on overtime costs.

According to Ms. Filippone, there are many reasons why police overtime is so low for the month of August.

“I also believe that some of our officers took vacation time, and their hours were divided up to the specials who normally never receive overtime hours,” said Ms. Filippone.

“Based on these numbers, it’s something that Mr. Bennett, the borough administrator, and I have briefly discussed, and I don’t think a decision has been made, but I’m leaning toward hiring another dispatcher rather than paying the overtime pay,” she added.

“The problem with hiring is not finding someone, but keeping someone, unfortunately the dispatcher salary is not high,” she added.

A dispatcher out with an injury, which caused overtime issues because the town only has three full-time dispatchers and four full-time dispatcher shifts, leaving the department short-handed.

“We have to look into costs, but there’s the potential for picking up another dispatcher for that other shift,” Councilwoman Filippone told The Ocean Star,

“If the right person comes along then great, but if not, we’re going to see this kind of overtime report forever.”