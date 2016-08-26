Lava Lemonade gives $1K to Beach Patrol

Photos 1 Fourteen-year-old entrepreneur Isabella Paone, center, presented a $1,000 donation to the Lavallette Beach Patrol and Capt. Robert Tormollan on Saturday. [in orange shirt]. Photo by RYAN WELSH, STAR NEWS GROUP

There on this story. Click to comment.

LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Beach Patrol has received a $1,000 donation that will help replace equipment destroyed during Superstorm Sandy.

On Sept. 3, at the patrol’s headquarters at the corner of Philadelphia and Ocean avenues, 14-year-old entrepreneur Isabella Paone, who started Lava Lemonade at just 7 years old, presented the check to Lavallette Beach Patrol Capt. Robert Tormollan.

“This is the third time they have donated to us,” Capt. Tormollan said. “They wanted to donate to a group that they thought was helping out the town and they decided it was us and we feel very fortunate.”

According to Isabella, the connection between her family and the beach patrol go back.

As summer residents in the borough, who also spend time in Morris County, going to the beach has always been a favorite activity and following the 2012 storm, the young entrepreneur wanted to use her beverage to do some good in the beach community she and her family call home for the summer,

Isabella recruited friends, family and many local businesses to help make Lava Lemonade a reality.

Lava Lemonade even sponsored a board on Lavallette’s rebuilt boardwalk and has donated multiple times to the beach patrol toward recovery efforts.

“It’s exciting,” Isabella said. “It’s been a big help to them. … We weren’t family friends with them or had any relation to them aside from the fact that we came here every summer and they kept our beaches safe and so we decided to donate to them,

“I think that was a big shock to them, but it was also a very welcome one because they suffered so much damage since their headquarters was completely damaged and equipment was destroyed, so it definitely helped them out.”

As a way of also expressing their thanks, the Lavallette Beach Patrol has ordered a new [racing board] that will feature the Lava Lemonade colors and logo.

“This is a little thank you from us,” CApt. Tormollan said. “Whenever we take it anywhere, you will be with us.”

Isabella, with help from family, friends and a supportive community, has turned her lemonade stand into a successful business and a handful of local businesses have also gotten in on the action.

“Last year we were approached by Isabella and her family and they had a new product, Lava Lemonade, that they had a lot of local success with and we tried it and it tasted delicious,” said Michael Petruzel, of Barnacle Bill’s Amusements in Ortley Beach, who was at the donation event.

“It is a locally made product, which we like, it supports the community, and we wanted to sell it because it was a good product for our restaurant and also because we want to give back to the community of Lavallette,” Mr. Petruzel said.

Isabella said having local businesses support and sell Lava Lemonade has been a dream.

“We’re very thankful for their support and all they’ve done because for us, to have adults say, ‘Oh we’ll sell your product,’ it means a lot,” she said.

“It is so important to me and this … has grown into more than we ever thought it would.

“We want it to be thought of more as a lifestyle because … it’s a lot more than lemonade and donations,” Isabella said. “It comes down to what we do and how we live and that’s how we want it to be projected in the market.”

Capt. Tormollan added that at just 14 years old, to have the young entrepreneur be so successful is unbelievable.

“They work very hard, make this much money and to be able to donate … words can’t say how much we’re appreciative of everything they’ve done for us,” he said.

“Our new piece of equipment is going to have their colors and their logo on it and they deserve it. I can’t wait to show it to them when it comes.

“They’re just unbelievable kids and should be role models for others their age. They are nice, hard-working kids, polite, pleasant, just what you want your kid to be.”