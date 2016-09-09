Festival of the Sea plans a true summer finale

Downtown Beach bash is set for Saturday, Sept. 17

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — In Point Pleasant Beach, the summer is not over until the annual Festival of the Sea ends.

“It’s the end of the summer season celebration for us and for the people that come here ... We’re excited to have another successful event and having everyone enjoy what the town has to offer,” said Carol Vaccaro, executive director of the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the downtown along Arnold and Bay avenues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Ms. Vaccaro, over 200 vendors have signed up to participate for the event.

Not only will local food be on display, but bands from around the area will entertain the crowd.

Local restaurants that are participating in the event include: Point Lobster Co., Frankies Bar & Grill, The River Market, Europa South Restaurant & Tapas Bar and many more.

The event, which draws around 50,000 people into the borough’s downtown area, takes a lot of planning.

According to Ms. Vaccaro, planning for the festival usually commences the day after the prior one ends.

“It’s a long process but we have it down pat after 39 years. We are always trying to add in new things,” Ms. Vaccaro said, adding that this year the festival will have a wine garden featuring products from Laurita Winery, in New Egypt.

“We’ve never just had an exclusive [wine garden] and we are very excited. They do really great events at their winery and we wanted to bring that to the festival,” she said.

“It is an amazing event,” Mayor Stephen Reid. “People come from all over, not only from [New Jersey] but from other states, to visit Point Pleasant Beach and it’s one of our finest moments,” said Mayor Stephen Reid.

“For Point Pleasant Beach, we take a lot of pride in our seafood festival. It is something that has been going on for years and people are excited to come down every year.”

The event, which is now in its 39th year, began as a way for restaurants to close out the summer with a bang.

“The idea was that the restaurants could have one big day at the end of the season after a long summer to have a big party and sell food,” said Paul Bonsper, the owner of Point Beach Interiors, who volunteers to help organize the festival.

“It’s really the last hurrah after a long summer season.”