FEMA nixes more aid for Mantoloking hall

$2.5M more had been sought for new borough hall

MANTOLOKING — The Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] has denied the borough’s request for an added $2.5 million in funding for the construction of a new borough hall.

“As a result of our review, we are denying the Scope of Work Change Request to include additional damage and costs,” reads the letter signed by Michael J. Cherney, emergency management specialist for FEMA.

Initially, FEMA awarded the borough $62,136 to repair the town hall damaged by Superstorm Sandy, which the agency deemed 16.6 percent damaged by the storm.

Under FEMA regulations, structures that sustained 50 percent or more damage were required to be rebuilt and were eligible for funding for the project.

According to Mantoloking officials, the extent of the damage to the borough hall complex, which also housed police headquarters, was closer to 73.47 percent.

The town appealed after a “comprehensive architect and engineering report” showed damages were over 50 percent and the building could not be brought up to the new codes and standards, in compliance with FEMA’s Advisory Base Flood Elevation maps.

Borough Hall was subsequently demolished in May 2014, according to Mantoloking Police Chief Stacy Ferris.

In response to the appeal, FEMA awarded the borough a total of $2.1 million, which amounted to $1.6 million after insurance deductions.

“We are seeking $4.3 million, the amount on our CEF [Cost Estimating Format],” said Chief Ferris, “FEMA has a Repair vs. Replacement [50 Percent Rule] which states if the repair cost exceeds 50 percent of the replacement cost, the building's full replacement cost is eligible, and this amounts to approximately $2.5 million more in funding,” she added.

However, according to FEMA, the building was about 17 percent damaged in the storm.

“FEMA evaluated all eligible damage sustained to the facility and determined the applicant’s facility was 16.6 percent damaged when compared to the estimated replacement cost, whereas the 73 percent damaged figure being claimed by the applicant is the result of costs related to National Flood Insurance Program [NFIP] codes and standards [which] are being erroneously included in the calculation of the 50 Percent Rule,” according to the letter dated Aug. 30.

“FEMA’S 50 Percent Rule states that, “The numerator of the fraction is the cost of repairing disaster damage only and includes cost associated with codes and standard upgrades that apply to the repair of the damaged elements only. The numerator does not include costs associated with upgrades of other elements triggered by codes and standards,” the letter continued.

“In order for FEMA to fund a replacement facility, the estimated cost to repair disaster related damage must exceed 50 percent of the cost to replace the facility… FEMA funding is capped at $2,2128,440, the estimated cost to repair and elevate the repaired facility in compliance with NFIP requirements,” Mr. Cherney stated.

According to Kelly Burdge, administrative assistant for the Police Department and Office of Emergency Management, some of the information FEMA based the decision on may be incorrect.

“The information FEMA is going off of has numerous inaccuracies, but we have 60 days to appeal their decision, which we are doing,” said Mrs. Burdge, “We are still in contact with Sen. Cory Booker’s and Congressman Tom MacArthur’s offices, who have been working with us through the whole process, and Sen. Booker’s office is working to get a sit down meeting with FEMA and the borough to discuss the issues,” she added.

Chief Ferris explained some of the purported inaccuracies to The Ocean Star.

“FEMA references that we added capacity while we actually eliminated a court room, court clerk’s office and judge’s chambers, all of which were in the original building.

The building also had asbestos that needed to be remediated at $42,000,” said Chief Ferris.

“Also, on an amendment dated July 8 2014, FEMA lists our repairs at over $500,000 not $204,000,” she added.

Mantoloking officials hope to be able to sit down with FEMA representatives soon and make their case for a determination that borough hall did meet the criteria for replacement and the project qualifies for $4.3 million in federal funding.