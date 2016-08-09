Real enough for a double take

Photos 1 2 Titled, “Holier Than Thou,” this lifelike sculpture depicting a man throwing away a piece of garbage will be one of 14 statues featured in the Grounds for Sculpture exhibit that will appear in downtown Spring Lake, beginning Sept. 17 Photo courtesy SEWARD JOHNSON

Outdoor exhibit will feature 14 figures in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE — Spring Lake’s idyllic downtown will soon feature a unique, outdoor art exhibit capturing everyday moments as seen through the eyes of the sculptor Seward Johnson.

The exhibit features 14 life-size sculptures depicting various actions, from sitting on a bench to throwing away trash.

Residents can view the sculptures through a self-guided tour from Sept. 17 through Jan. 1, 2017.

“We have been working with the Seward Johnson Atelier’s curatorial staff to bring sculptures from Mr. Johnson’s series, ‘Celebrating the Familiar,’ because of its wide public appeal, as well as from ‘Icons Revisited’ and ‘Beyond the Frame,’ a series inspired by the masters of impressionism,” said local resident and exhibit curator Syd Whalley in a press release.

“[Seward Johnson] takes ordinary everyday acts and wants to make them accessible to people,” Ms. Whalley said. “For example, there is a woman sitting on a bench, just reading and planning her day and he says it’s those little moments in life that we need to treasure.”

In addition to a self-guided tour, numerous special events, including lectures, art workshops, art shows and plein air artist days, are in the works. Ms. Whalley and the Business Improvement District are also arranging a lecture with Mr. Johnson, though a date has not yet been determined.

Additionally, Ms. Whalley and the BID established lesson plans, informational packets and marketing strategies with the help of students at nearby Monmouth University, located in West Long Branch.

Professor Robert Mika’s undergraduate marketing class developed the marketing strategy for the exhibit to facilitate a large attendance over the four-month exhibit period. Dr. Kathleen Doherty’s art education class composed of undergraduate and graduate students wrote lesson plans for elementary, junior high school and high school art classes using the New Jersey Core Curriculum Content Standards.

According to Ms. Whalley, the lesson plans have been distributed to the Superintendents of Education in Monmouth and Ocean counties as well as the State Department of Education to allow students from far and wide to learn about the exhibit.

The opening of the exhibit will be celebrated on Sept. 17 at noon at the Spring Lake Community House — the starting point for the walking tour — with refreshments. All residents are welcome to attend.

The exhibit is the result of a collaborative effort between the Seward Johnson Atelier, Inc. and the Spring Lake Business Improvement District [BID].

Not only is the exhibit designed to bring a unique artistic experience to residents, but it is also designed to bring residents and guests to the borough’s business-driven downtown.

“We want the Spring Lake resident sto have fun with it ... but we are also concentrating it dowown from the flag pole to the Community House so people will be strolling through the downtown area to support local businesses,” Ms. Whalley said.

The scupltures will be installed throughout the downtown the week of Sept. 12 and will feature a plaque desctibing the statue and the date it was created.

The exhibit is privately funded through monetary donations from local businesses and private individuals. Individuals and businesses that would like to make a donation to support the exhibit and the related educational materials may contact Dawn McDonough, executive director of the BID, at McDonough at info@visitspringlake.com.

In anticipation of the exhibit, the Business Improvement District has obtained copies of the hardcover book, “Seward Johnson: A Life in Public Art.” Visitors who would like to purchase a book may contact Ms. McDonough at info@visitspringlake.com.

Those interested in learning more about the exhibit, or to access the walking guide map and other related information, can visit www.visitspringlake.com.