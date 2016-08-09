MHS football field a work in progress

A sign notes past football championships.

Entry guidance is issued for Saturday’s game

MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School football fans can expect a slightly different look at Vic Kubu Warrior Field on Saturday for the Warriors’ first home game against Long Branch.

Manasquan’s multi-purpose field, which has been used for football games and practices, as well as by the baseball and track teams, has been sodded, and a new practice track has been constructed.

The field will be game ready for football on Saturday, but there will be some slight modifications for spectators.

Frank Kasyan, Manasquan’s superintendent of schools, wants fans who come to Saturday’s game to know how to deal with the temporary entry ways.

He also wants them to know that the amenities that used to be part of the complex will soon be back in an improved form.

“The old snack shack and press box have been removed and a new one is under construction, thanks to the efforts of the Manasquan High School Endowment and Alumni Foundation,” Mr. Kasyan wrote, in a letter to the community, published in today’s edition of The Coast Star.

“Due to this contruction project, it is necessary to temporarily change the configuration of the athletic facility for this Saturday’s game,” the superintendent wrote. “Entry to the facility will be limited to the gates on the north side of the high school building near the band room, the gate behind the high school near the girls’ locker room, on north Main Street near the field hockey field, and the gate on Elizabeth Avenue.”

Hungry fans need not worry, as the letter adds: “Food and beverages will be available in the structure on the west end of the field.”

The football team has been practicing at the Sea Girt Army Camp, while new sod was being put down on the field.

The football team is expected to continue to practice at the Army Camp through October.

In addition to crediting the Manasquan High School Endowment and Alumni Foundation for the planned construction for a new snack bar and press box, Superintendent Kasyan also acknowledged a donation of $50,000 toward the project from Manasquan Bank.

The improvements were made to the athletic complex after Manasquan voted down a $20 million referendum for capital improvements last January that would have included artificial turf for the baseball and football fields that could be used for soccer and lacrosse as well.

Manasquan athletic director Pete Cahill has said he hopes that several girls and boys soccer games will be played on the new sod field on campus this season.

The Warriors girls and boys soccer teams are currently practicing and playing their games at the Sea Girt Army Camp.

The only fall teams that practices and plays all their home games at the school during the fall season is the girls tennis and field hockey.