Mariner's Cove owner sentenced to six months in prixon

BRIELLE — Nikolaos Psaros, owner and former operator of the popular Brielle diner Mariner’s Cove, was sentenced in Trenton Federal Court to six months in prison followed by six months of home confinement on Thursday, Sept. 1.

In May, 55-year-old Mr. Psaros, who also owns Nick’s Horizon Diner in Manahawkin, pleaded guilty to one count of personal tax evasion after he failed to deposit all of the revenue generation from both restaurants into the business and payroll bank accounts, instead diverting funds to his own personal bank account in 2010.

In addition, Mr. Psaros, who lives in Palisades Park, did not properly report his income for the year 2009 and failed to file true and accurate Forms 941 for Mariner’s Cove and Horizon Diner for the years 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012, according to court documents.

US District Judge Michael A. Shipp also ordered Mr. Psaros to pay a $4,000 fine and restitution to the Internal Revenue System in the amount of $480,474.91, which is the estimated tax loss to the government, according to the attorney representing Mr. Psaros, Michael Weinstein of the law firm Cole Schotz.

“Mr. Psaros has great remorse for his actions, he is taking aggressive steps to repay everything in its entirety, all money and taxes that are due,” Mr. Weinstein told The Coast Star.

Mr. Psaros was indicted in April of 2015 by a federal grand jury following an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service [IRS]. Mariner's Cove was initially raided the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS in March of 2013.

After the six months in prison, Mr. Psaros will serve three years of supervised release, six months of which will be confined to his home while wearing a monitoring device, Mr. Weinstein said. Mr. Psaros will have specific limited times during the day that he is permitted to leave his home.

The statutory maximum prison sentence for the count of tax evasion is five years and a maximum fine equal to whichever the greatest between $250,000, twice the gross amount of any pecuniary gain derived from the offense, and twice the gross amount of any pecuniary loss sustained by any victims of the offense.

According to court documents, in sentencing, the court took into account “Mr. Psaros’ relevant conduct relating to his failure to report all of the income he received in 2009 as well as 2010.”​

The investigation of Mr. Psaros’ case was conducted by IRS-Criminal Investigation, Newark Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jonathan D. Larsen and the US Attorney’s office, under the direction of Assistant US Attorney Molly S. Lorber. Ms. Lorber represented the government in court.

Mariner’s Cove, located on Union Avenue in Brielle, will remain open and functional, unaffected by Mr. Psaros’ sentencing. While Mr. Psaros is the sole owner of Nick’s Horizon Diner, his wife owns one percent of Mariner’s Cove, and the restaurant will continue to be run by Mr. Psaros’ family.