County retreats on hunting map

Wall residents still worry about deer hunt near homes

WALL TOWNSHIP — In an effort to calm anxious residents, the county last week revised its bow and arrow hunting boundaries in Shark River Park, putting more distance between hunters and homes.

But the new boundaries still allow hunters to enter the designated hunting area from the residential neighborhood and, consequently, homeowners there remain concerned.

Denise Wilczewski, a Remsen Mill Road resident who voiced her objections to last month’s new hunting maps, said the change is minimal and unacceptable to her and her neighbors.

The issue, according to Ms. Wilczewski, is that while the hunting boundaries are now further from her property line, the new maps allow hunters to enter the hunting area from in front of her house at all hours of the day and night.

While she understands the rules set forth by the county that are meant to ensure safety, Ms. Wilczeswski said there is no one patrolling the area, and she does not have faith that an arrow will never be shot near her home.

“Who’s going to say they’re not going to still be shooting on top of the hill across the street from my house? Just because the map says they’re not supposed to be there?” Ms. Wilczewski said. “If I believed that they paid strict attention to the rules and regulations in the first place, I would not have had a concern.”

County officials maintain they never have had an incident related to bow and arrow hunting. However, Ms. Wilczewski said she has seen hunters cross through her property, shining hunting lights into her bedroom, and her neighbor has found stray hunting arrows under his grandchildren’s swing set.

While there are rules in place, said Ms. Wilczewski, rules are broken.

“They just think nothing is ever going to happen, but what kind of guarantee is that for me and my safety?” Ms. Wilczewski said. “I live there. That is my home. Why do I need to have people coming near my house with flashlights at all hours of the night and day?”

Ms. Wilczewski said before this year, the area adjacent to her home was clearly designated with no “No hunting” signs. The signs were placed by the Wall Township and Monmouth County on behalf of Remsen Mill Road residents, to eliminate the possiblity of hunters roaming near their homes.

The county removed a hunters’ parking lot within Wall Township and posted the “No hunting” signs along the tree line facing the residential property.

Late last month, the county changed the signs to read, “ATTENTION: This area is open for BOW & ARROW DEER HUNTING SEASON from 10/1/16 to 2/18/17.”

After resident complaints and The Coast Star’s report, the county replaced those signs out with new signs, yellow, with red print, that read: “NOTICE: BOW AND ARROW HUNTING AREA AHEAD.”

Those are the signs that now face Remsen Mill Road residential properties, in apparent welcome to hunters.

This was confirmed by Karen Livingstone, a spokesperson for Monmouth County Park System. She said while hunters are not allowed to have loaded weapons until they are in the official hunting areas, they are “absolutely” allowed to access the hunting area from the residential neighborhood.

Ms. Wilczewski said the county’s most recent change to push the boundaries back only looks good on a map.

“This changes absolutely nothing,” Ms. Wilczewski said. “The concern is exactly the same from last week.”

For Ms. Wilczewski, among the most frustrating aspects of the ordeal is that the county also has no obligation to alert residents when hunting areas are opened up near their property.

BACKGROUND

Last week, The Coast Star reported that residents were unhappy with the updated bow and arrow deer hunting maps in Shark River Park, east of Remsen Mill Road. The hunting boundary was only 150 feet from a strip of houses on Remsen Mill Road. After the initial update, the Monmouth County Park System claimed it was only following state guidelines for hunting boundaries, which say the hunting area needs to be at least 150 feet away from an occupied structure.

Following that report, the Monmouth County Park System made another update to the hunting map for Shark River Park, and pushed the boundaries a considerable distance from the property lines of residents along Remsen Mill Road.

Ms. Wilczewski, a lifelong Wall Township resident, moved into her Remsen Mill Road 16 years ago in 2001. In 2004, Monmouth County began its deer hunting program, which opened up hundreds of acres of county park land for bow and arrow hunting during a four-and-a-half month stretch each year. This year’s season runs from Oct. 1, 2016 to Feb. 18, 2017.

Ms. Wilczewski has long had concerns about hunting in the area of her house, which sits across, a narrow suburban back road, from a forestial edge of Shark River Park. Those concerns grew at the end of last month, when Monmouth County Park System initially released an updated bow and arrow-hunting map. The new boundary was only 150 feet from her home. In previous years, the hunting area was at least 450 feet from her home, and hunters had to travel past her home and into Neptune to enter the hunting area.

The county said they updated the maps to reflect the movement of the deer populations [the hunting program was started in Monmouth County to control deer population] and it was the first year the county was choosing to follow state guidelines in placing a hunting boundary 150 feet away from an occupied structure, such as a house, school or office building. The state changed the minimum distance from 450 feet to 150 feet in 2010, but county park officials said until this year, they were conservative about making the change.

WORKING TO GET THE MAPS CHANGED

In 2012, under Jeff Foster’s mayorship, the county attempted to make a similar update to the maps. However, Ms. Wilczewski objected directly to Mr. Foster, who successfully worked with the county to change the maps.

It was a similar go around this time. Township officials were alerted, who then worked with county officials who were able to get the park system to amend the map.

Deputy Mayor Dominick DiRocco said the swiftness in which the issue was resolved was due in part to the township’s relationship with the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the five-member board of elected officials who hold legislative and executive power specifically in Monmouth County.

“The township has a really good partnership with the county freeholders, we were hopeful that if we called on them our concern would resonate with the freeholders and it did,” Mr. DiRocco said.

Ms. Livingstone, the county parks spokesperson, said after discussions regarding the updated hunting maps, the park system decided to pull back on the Shark River Park update this year in order to further the review issue.

“The park is always listening and since Wall said they wanted to talk, well, we would like to talk, and take a look at the area, review it and see where we want to go next year,” Ms. Livingstone said on Tuesday, which was the officially the first day hunters could apply for 2016-2017 hunting season permits.