Point Boro pair has Tyrannosaurus thrill

Photos 1 2 3 Paleontologists recently discovered the remains of Tyrannosaurus Rex, including a very complete skull, during a recent expedition to the Hell Creek Formation in northern Montana. Photo courtesy BURKE MUSEUM

They were in on the discovery of a T-Rex skull in Montana

There on this story. Click to comment.

POINT PLEASANT — A piece of history was recently discovered and two of Point Pleasant’s own got to take part in the action.

Point Pleasant Borough High School teacher Amanda Fitchett and class of 2008 graduate Alexandria Brannick were among the team of paleontologists who discovered the remains of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, including a very complete skull, during a recent expedition to the Hell Creek Formation in northern Montana.

“Never in a million years did I think I would have the opportunity to be part of the discovery of this wonderful specimen,” Ms. Brannick said in a recent interview.

“It is incredible to see in person and ... it’s beautiful.”

Ms. Brannick is a graduate student at the University of Washington. She plans to research elements of mammalian paleoecology leading up to and following the K-T mass extinction event

Her advisor Gregory P. Wilson, the university’s Burke Museum adjunct curator of vertebrate paleontology, led the team that discovered the skull in the Hell Creek Formation, an area famous for its fossil dinosaur sites.

“We do a lot of field work in this area, work on a lot of different things and … this was a very large, collaborative project … and I am lucky to be one of those people who was a part of it,” she said.

“It has been very exciting. I feel like we found the ‘Holy Grail.’”

At the University of Washington, the Discoveries in Geosciences (DIG) Field School, is a unique, nonprofit program where K-12 teachers can join university paleontologists as they research and investigate the extinction of dinosaurs and the rise of mammals in the Hell Creek Formation in Montana.

“… Getting accepted to be part of the DIG Field School, this was the largest amount of teachers they’ve had … and it was an exciting opportunity,” said Ms. Fitchett.

“Finding the skull was icing on the cake because finding a Tyrannosaurus Rex skull itself is rare, but finding one that is in-tact is even more rare and it was fascinating to be involved in something like that.”

According to Ms. Fitchett and Ms. Brannick, two Burke Museum paleontology volunteers, Jason Love and Luke Tufts, were the ones who initially discovered pieces of fossilized bone protruding from a rocky hillside in the Hell Creek Formation area.

“The large size and honeycomb shape to them made them realize it belonged to a carnivorous dinosaur because they were seeing something different than what they would normally see,” Ms. Fitchet said.

“Digging further [the team] found the skull, as well as parts of a pelvis and jaw, and even ribs, hips and vertebrae.

“It is the 15th reasonably in-tact and complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skull known to exist in the world.”

The Tyrannosaurus Rex is nicknamed “Tufts-Love Rex” in honor of the two volunteers who discovered it.

“The skull is about four feet long and weighs about 2,500 pounds in its protective plaster jacket, which was used to help transport it,” said Ms. Brannick. “It really came together nicely.”

The public can view the plaster-covered skull and other fossils and paleontology field tools in a display at the Burke Museum until Sunday, Oct. 2.

After the display closes, the paleontology team at Burke Museum will prepare the fossil, removing the rock surrounding the bone, which Ms. Brannick said may take a year or more.

“This [dinosaur] lived 66 million years ago and you can tell it was a big predator and they will slowly take away the sediment to expose the beautiful creature,” she said.

Ms. Brannick said the museum hopes to display the skull in the New Burke Museum when it opens in 2019.

More than 45 people helped excavate the Tyrannosaurus Rex over the course of a month this summer.

“I was very fortunate to dig next to it,” said Ms. Fitchett.

“It gives the borough a little bit of pride. I am able to bring [what I gained] back to students, and hopefully be able to do it justice. You learn a lot about yourself.

“As part of the DIG Field School, you’re going out into field, learning how to go about the area, digging for fossils and [the university] aligns it with next generation science standards, so you get to see how you can put what you’ve learned into effect in the classroom.”

The DIG Field School provides unique hands-on experience and professional training for teachers, who then bring real science into their classrooms.

Teachers are able to borrow “DIG Boxes,” which contain teaching materials, including lesson plans and fossils, to help bring real science to K-12 students.

Ms. Brannick received her bachelor of science in Geology & Environmental Geosciences from Lafayette College [2012] and Master’s of Science in Biological Sciences from Marshall University in 2014. Her research interests are in Mesozoic and Cenozoic mammals, morphometrics, paleoecology, and vertebrate paleontology.

“I am very lucky and honored to have taken part in that [discovery] and for the teachers … I think it’s so valuable to have an opportunity like this because they are inspiring the next generation and showing them they can make difference as well,” said Ms. Brannick.