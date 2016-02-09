Jenkinson’s airs plans for boardwalk upgrade

Photos 1 This architectural rendering shows how the boardwalk would be transformed by changes Jenkinson’s hopes to make to the aquarium and its other facilities there, if the required variances are granted. Photo courtesy STUDIO HOSPITALITY ARCHITECTS

Zoning board has applications for the required variances

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Jenkinson’s Aquarium has applied to the borough for approval of plans that would add new signage, lighting and facade updates requiring variance approvals by the board of adjustment.

According to the application filed Aug. 15, Jenkinson’s plans to add: exterior signage to the east, west and south faces of the building; LED lighting to front and rear facades; construct a new guest services addition to the east of the aquarium on the boardwalk; and replace the gazebo in the parking lot.

According to a review by zoning board engineer Raymond Savacool, of T&M Associates, variances would be required for the number of signs, total sign area, animated flashing or illuminated signs and signs exceeding the roof height.

The application seeks approval of 47-by-6-foot sign; a decorative marine life panel; wall-mounted fish replica statuary; and LED lighted facades on the west [rear] side of the building.

Mr. Savacool advises the board the applicant will need to provide testimony on the location and intensity of the LED lights.

The proposed east [front] side signage includes an Aquarium entrance sign,; wall-mounted animal replica statuary; and LED wave pattern lights.

Plans for the south side signage include two glass display cases and fish replica statutary to the southeast corner of the building.

Currently, under borough ordinance, according to Mr. Savacool’s report, signs using mechanical or electrical devices to revolve, flash or display movement or an illusion of movement are prohibited.

Also no free-standing or attached sign can be higher at any point than the roof of the building, according to Mr. Savacool’s report, which notes it appears the animal replica would.

The application proposes the addition of a guest services booth which, the review states, would extend 6 feet to the east of the Aquarium onto the boardwalk.

Testimony will be necessary, Mr. Savacool states, on whether the addition will impact pedestrian travel due to the protruding structure at a point where the existing boartdwalk width is 26.5 feet, including the 16-feet wide boardwalk maintained by the borough.

Also, according to Mr. Savacool, Jenkinson’s proposes the construction of a concrete walkway on the west side of the building to connect the bathhouse entrance to the Parkway boardwalk ramp.

The aquarium, which opened in June 1991, represented a new direction for Jenkinson’s adding a year-round feature. It replaced a water slide. The attraction currently houses 331 species and has an educational component.

The zoning board was scheduled to begin hearing the application at a special meeting on Sept. 1.