Clark’s Landing wants to add a banquet hall

Planning board will continue hearing on Sept. 29

There on this story. Click to comment.

POINT PLEASANT — Clark’s Landing is looking to expand and has presented plans for a two-story structure that would house an additional banquet hall to the borough Planning Board this week.

At the Aug. 25 meeting, board members heard testimony about the proposed project for the popular event venue, located at 847 Arnold Ave.

“We’re trying to be the best of the best here and we can’t do that if any part of this is not working properly,” George Truesdale, president of Clark’s Landing, said at the meeting.

Clark’s Landing, a 4.5 acre property located within the Waterfront Commericial District, is bounded by the Manasquan River to the west, Arnold Avenue to the south and a condominium development to the east.

Currently, the property is the site of a two-story building that houses a restaurant on the first floor as well as a reception/cocktail space and a banquet facility on the upper floor.

There is also an existing secondary split-level building with a marine sales office and a garage/storage area.

The application before the planning board proposes to remove the secondary building and, within the existing footprint, construct a two-story banquet hall to contain the existing marine sales, service and office area on the lower level and the additional 3,200 square-foot reception/cocktail area plus a 4,950 square-foot banquet facility on the upper floor.

“We try to never do more than one wedding at a time and the vast majority of our weddings, the ceremonies are done off-site ... and what happens is they do the wedding say at 3 o’clock and the reception doesn’t start until 5 or 5:30 ... we get large amounts of people and if [the room’s] too small, we won’t fit everyone ... so when we developed this, we developed it with a bigger lobby that will be able to accomodate those people,” Mr. Truesdale said.

Amenities p;rovided by the proposed banquet facility will include a lobby/reception area, cocktail/bar room bridal room, restrooms and kitchen/preparation areas within the ground floor and a ceremony room, reception hall/dance floor area, restrooms and kitchen service area within the second floor.

“People [will be able] to mill around that lobby and wait,” Mr. Truesdale said.

“... There’s a big wow factor when you ... see the water, the boats and everything.”

Darren Vickery, architect for the project, said the purpose of a lobby is to create a transition space, a space for wedding attendees, bridal parties and others to congregate before the reception.

“It is a breakout space ... just to get some peace and quiet, get away from the noise,” he said.

“There are many purposes for the lobby.”

According to Mr. Vickery, the project at Clark’s Landing if approved, would result in an increase to the building footprint by slightly more than 700 square-feet.

The project proposes resurfacing, reconfiguration and re-striping of the approximately 58,000 square-foot parking lot, impact to the impervious area would be minimal.

The existing paved parking area would be reconfigured to provide 129 paved parking spaces.

The existing gravel parking area is to remain onsite with areas indicated for winter boat storage and for boat sales/display areas, for a total of 154 gravel parking spaces.

Combined, there will be a total of 283 parking spaces.

The list of improvements includes a porch and ramp, a 670 square-foot covered entryway for the existing building, egress stairway, elevator and emergency access stairs, as well as pole-mounted lights, landscaping and utility improvements.

“We think that this will all work out great,” Mr. Truesdale said.

“We designed this so ... everything can work in harmony together.”

The hearing on the Clark’s Landing application will continue at the board’s Sept.29 meeting at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall.