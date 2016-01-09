Last update: Thursday, Sep. 01 at 04:46 PM

Whale spotted off coast of Riddle Way beach

Manasquan residents were surprised to see a humpback whale in the waters off Riddle Way Beach on Aug. 30. On closer inspection, residents determined the whale was fine and were thrilled by the visit.|Photo courtesy CHRIS RICE

Locals get up close and personal with blue whale

By Casey Wolfe

MANASQUAN — A humpback whale was spotted off the coast at Riddle Way Beach on Monday.

Chris Rice, a Manasquan resident, said one of his children was at the beach on Aug. 30 when he texted there was a whale close to shore. Rice grabbed his camera and immediately went to see.

“I wasn’t sure I believed him at first,” Rice said. “I’ve lived here my whole life and I’m not sure I’ve seen this here before.”

Another resident, Tracy Garofalo, said she was on a waverunner when she encountered the whale.

“My daughter and I went up to our usual beach and immediately spotted a whale and took advantage of the situation,” said Ms. Garofalo. “We hopped on our waverunner and were surprised it was there.”

The two were concerned the whale was hurt and stranded close to shore, but when the whale turned around to follow them she was assured it was not injured.

Ms. Garofalo added, “It was a once in a lifetime experience.”

© 2016 Star News Group. All rights reserved.
