Legal bills in Belmar

Boro spends $22K defending pay-to-play amendments

There on this story. Click to comment.

BELMAR — The borough has incurred over $21,000 in legal fees fighting a group of residents who oppose what they view as a weakening of Belmar’s pay-to-play ordinance.

Between April 30 and July 22, the borough has been billed $21,914.80 for special counsel services pertaining to pay-to-play from Scarinci Hollenbeck, a Lyndhurst-based firm. According to the firm’s contract with the borough, approved in January, the rate for special counsel with Scarinci Hollenbeck is $150 per hour.

Mayor Matthew Doherty described the legal costs as a “waste of taxpayer money” and placed the blame for incurring these costs solely on Ken Pringle, the former Belmar mayor who has represented plaintiffs not only the pay-to-play case but several other lawsuits filed against the borough.

“We’ve been the victim of many lawsuits from Ken Pringle, including this one, that costs taxpayers lots of money,” Mayor Doherty said.

“It’s unfortunate but the blame solely lies with Ken Pringle for filing frivolous lawsuit after frivolous lawsuit,” he said.

Though the borough had the option to repeal the ordinance and avoid litigation all together, Mayor Doherty maintained his stance in support of the amended ordinance.

According to Mayor Doherty, the borough moved to amend the ordinance based on a legal review from its attorney Ramon Rivera of Scarinci Hollenbeck, in which he determined the original pay-to-play ordinance was “unconstitutional and unenforcable.”

“How can we put into effect a law that our attorney was telling us in not constitutional and unenforcable?” Mayor Doherty asked.

According to Mr. Pringle, Judge Gummer ruled that the borough did not have the proper “standing” to question the legality of the ordinance. The legality of the original ordinance has not yet been decided in Judge Gummers court nor the Appellate division.

The original pay-to-play ordinance has been in effect since 2005. According to Mr. Pringle, Mayor Doherty has never raised a concern about the legality of the original pay-to-play ordinance in his six years as mayor nor as a councilman.

“At any point Mayor Doherty has been free to retain a lawyer on his own and bring a lawsuit challenging any provision of Belmar’s pay-to-play law that he considers unconstitutional,” Mr. Pringle said. “They only started looking at the ordinance after we filed our petition.”

“That means he would have had to pay for that and he wants the tax payers to pay for that,” he added.

Mayor Doherty went on to criticize the Sept 27 referendum election which was ordered by Superior Court Judge Katie A. Gummer. The referendum will be held to allow voters to decide the fate of the pay-to-play ordinance.

“It’s going to be a low turnout election,” Mayor Doherty said. “In a lot of ways the election is like a ‘Seinfeld’ episode; it’s an election about nothing.”

TIMELINE OF THE CASE

The borough amended its pay-to-play ordinance on Feb. 16 — approximately one month after Mayor Matthew Doherty announced his intent to run for Freeholder — prompting a backlash from many residents who felt the amendments relaxed the stringent ordinance.

The council then rejected a petition fighting the amendments based on Mr. Rivera’s legal review. In response, Mr. Pringle filed a lawsuit against the borough on behalf of the committee of petitioners, of which he is a member, on April 20.

On April 28, Superior Court Judge Katie A. Gummer ordered borough clerk April Claudio to reinstate the original pay-to-play ordinance by 5 p.m. on April 29, stating that the borough had no right to reject the petition. The borough remained inactive on the order until May 5.

On July 1, Judge Gummer issued an order in which she determined that the borough violated the Faulkner Act in rejecting the petition and ordered Ms. Claudio to schedule a referendum to allow residents to vote on the ordinance unless it is repealed or the petition was withdrawn.

By Wednesday, July 13 the borough had not yet complied to the order, at which time Kenneth Pringle, the attorney for the Committee of Petitioners and a member, filed a motion to aid litigants rights, or a motion to enforce the July 1 order.

On July 14, Judge Gummer denied the borough’s request for a stay, Mr. Pringle said.

On July 14, Ms. Claudio filed a certification stating that she has prepared a resolution that has been placed on the July 20 agenda for the mayor and council.

As of Monday, July 18 the resolution was not included in the agenda for the July 20 mayor and council meeting provided to The Coast Star by Ms. Claudio. Ordinance 2016-01 was listed under workshop discussion topics. It was never discussed.

As of Friday, July 15 the borough had not yet provided Judge Gummer with a date for the referendum nor the resolution she had allegedly drafted.

That day, Judge Gummer issued an order to hold a referendum on the ordinance on Sept. 27.

On Aug. 1, the borough filed an application for permission to file emergent motion to the Appellate Division of the Superior Court seeking a stay in Judge Gummer’s order.

The application states that Judge Gummer’s order “compels the municipality to hold a referendum ... without review of the merits of the underlying matter and eliminating the defendants’ right to repeal the ordinance.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Judge Jack Sabatino of the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Superior Court denied the borough’s emergent application to stay, rejecting its claim that the referendum would cause irreparable harm to Belmar and its residents.

LATEST IN THE SALT CASE

In a related development, the borough contracted Gibbons P.C. for legal services related to its ongoing dispute with Timothy and Matthew Harmon, the owners of Salt.

The Harmons applied for a liquor license transfer from their now-closed restaurant 507 Main to Salt in April 2015. After a 14 month police investigation, which should have been completed in 60 days, the transfer was rejected in a 2-1 vote by the council on June 8, despite a borough-approved redevelopment agreement which calls for an outdoor tiki bar in that space.

Subsequently, the Harmons’ attorney Roger McLaughlin, of McLaughlin, Stauffer and Shaklee, P.C., filed for an appeal of the council’s vote with the state division of Alcoholic Beverage Control [ABC]. According to Mr. McLaughlin, the Harmons are still actively pursuing an appeal and are awaiting a hearing date with the ABC.

On July 15, Mr. McLaughlin filed a Notice of Tort Claim against Borough of Belmar, the Belmar Police Department, the mayor and council seeking personal injury damages, property damage and loss of income damages after the borough denied a liquor license transfer to Salt amounting to $4.5 million. They have since increased the amount of damages to $7 million.

According to the borough’s contract with Gibbons P.C., the borough will be charged an hourly rate of $450.

According to Ms. Claudio, no bills or records are currently on file relating to legal fees for this case.