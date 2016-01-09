Last update: Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 07:42 PM

Fireworks to mark Labor Day in Squan

MANSQUAN — The three-day Labor Day weekend will have a spectacular highlight in Manasquan Saturday night, a fireworks display at the borough’s Main Beach.

The “Gala Fireworks Display” will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday, following a live concert at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Retro Kings.

The inclusion of a local band is also a popular part of the summer tradition.

“Everyone looks forward to hearing them,” said Ray Summers, chairman of the Manasquan Tourism Commission.

The commission is presenting the holiday weekend festivities, with sponsorship by The Osprey Hotel.

“We couldn’t do it without our sponsors,” Mr. Summers said.

The Labor Day Weekend fireworks will put the cap on a summer of holiday fireworks events that included displays on Memorial Day and Fourth of July holiday weekends as well.

“A great way to end the summer,” Mr. Summers said. We're supposed to have nice weather so hopefully it pans out."

Just in case, though, the event does have a rain date: Sunday, Sept. 4.

