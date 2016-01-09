Bow hunting worries Wall

This is a map from the 2015-2016 hunting season. The map, last updated in 2013, showed a reduced hunting area in Shark River Park east of Remsen Mill Road. Wall Township residents in the area are questioning why 2016-2017's map sports such a wide increase in the hunting area.

New map allows shooting closer to homes and offices

WALL TOWNSHIP — Denise Wilczewski has lived in Wall Township for over 16 years, and while she loves her home on Remsen Mill Road, she said she now fears for her life.

The objects of her concerns are the arrows of deer hunters in the woods nearby.

Earlier this month, the Monmouth County Parks System released its updated deer hunting maps for the upcoming 2016-2017 season. The maps are reviewed and updated annually and while they aren’t always subject to change, this year’s update resulted in a substantial broadening of Shark River Park’s archery hunting boundaries. It’s about one-third larger and judging by the scale provided by the map’s key, the boundary lines appear less than 100 feet from her property line. According to the county, it’s approximately 150 feet.

On the west side of Remsen Mill Road, a moderately narrow suburban back road, is Ms. Wilczewski’s property line. On the east side is a forestial edge of Shark River Park. From her window, she can clearly see the county’s yellow hunting season posters noting the opening and closing dates of bow and arrow deer hunting for the area: Oct. 1, 2016 to Feb. 18, 2017.

While she once looked out her window with a sense of comfort, she said she is now terrified by the possibility of stray arrows hitting her, her family or their home.

“This is hell for me, I’m living in hell,” Ms. Wilczewski said. “I’m paying $10,000 in property taxes to be terrorized by people shooting arrows near my front door. No family with children would ever buy this house in a million years.

Ms. Wilczewski moved into the home in 2001. Much to her chagrin, in 2004, Monmouth County started the deer hunting program as a means to control the growing deer populations in the county. Hundreds of acres were opened up to bow and arrow archery hunting throughout Monmouth County parks, including grounds at Shark River Park, across the street from Ms. Wilczewski’s home. Although the county denies it, Ms. Wilczewski said she was told that the program would only last for a few years, but 12 years later, she still finds herself at the forefront of the battle.

“This is crazy,” she said. “This should not even be a thought on my mind.”

According to Ms. Wilczewski, this latest map update is not the first time the county attempted to broaden the hunting boundaries close to her property. An update to the maps in 2012 brought similarly close boundaries. She claims to have had issues with hunters crossing through her property and shining hunting lights into her windows. She then got in touch with then-Mayor Jeff Foster of Wall Township, who successfully worked with the county to push the boundaries back.

The Remsen Mill Road resident is taking the same route of action this year with the current administration. Deputy Mayor Dominick DiRocco said town officials are actively working with county officials in search of a solution to this problem.

“We heard about the issue last week and we’re concerned with the reach of the boundaries for the hunting area,” Mr. DiRocco said. “We’re talking to the county and trying to have them understand our viewpoint.”

County park officials however said they are only following state guidelines. Karen Livingstone, a spokesperson for the Monmouth County Park System, said 2010, the state changed its rule on how far the bow and arrow hunting area can be from a structure, like a home or office building; from 450 feet to 150 feet.

Ms. Livingstone, who called the Monmouth County Park System “conservative,” said this is the first year county will be trying out the new 150-foot boundary.

“After a few years, we are just getting in line with state regulations and in some areas we have moved the boundaries of the hunting area out,” Ms. Livingstone said.

She denied that the park system ever tried to push boundaries closer than 450-feet until this year, and said there is no record of such action.

She said park system officials review the maps every year and sometimes need to broaden the maps in order to reflect where the deer populations have moved. According to an annual report published by the county, though 100 hunters reported traveling to Shark River Park, only 34 deer were killed.

However, there is no law that says the county must alert property owners when changes to the hunting maps are made, even when the boundaries are moved within a 150-foot diameter from their home.

While the instinct may be to believe these hunters are running around like Robin Hood in an attempt to track and impale the deer with an arrow for a nice venison feast, in reality, deer hunting can actually be quite boring and requires next to no physical exertion, if done by the rules and regulations set forth by the state.

In New Jersey, bow and arrow deer hunters must hunt from what is known as a tree stand, which is exactly what it sounds like: a stand built into a tree for the hunters to stand in. This is to minimize the possibility of a stray arrow going in any direction but down. Deer hunters mostly stay in one spot, must wait patiently for the deer to come to them, aim downwards and take their shot. There is no running, there is no tracking, and for the most part there are no stray arrows.

Ms. Livingstone said that over a 16 year period, she has never heard of a resident being affected by a stray arrow or the hunting boundaries. She said the park is very strict about enforcing hunting regulations and each park has a team of rangers that peruse the forest each day to ensure hunters are staying within the guidelines set forth by the state and park.

While county hunting regulations may work to ensure safety, safety is only ensured when the rules are followed.

Greg Panasuk’s late father lived next door to Ms. Wilczewski on Remsen Mill Road for several years. Mr. Panasuk told The Coast Star that on several occassions over the years, his father found hunting arrows scattered under his grandchildren’s swing set. Though he was not certain where they came from, he suspected they were stray arrows from non regulation-abiding hunters missing their shots in the dark.