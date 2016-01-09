Assessor sues Wall Township

William FitzPatrick seeks reinstatement by the township

WALL TOWNSHIP — The township’s tax assessor, who has been on paid leave since October due to an alleged conflict of interest between him and the appraisal firm that conducted the township’s recent revaluation, is suing Wall Township to be put back in the assessor’s chair, according to court documents.

William FitzPatrick has been on paid leave since October 20 after the township was named in an Asbury Park Press report that uncovered questionable business relationships surrounding the county’s new property assessment program.

In the suit against the township, filed on Aug. 19, Mr. FitzPatrick is attempting to force the township to put him back on duty as the tax assessor, pay all of his legal bills and award him a second three-year term as the township assessor, which would give him job tenure.

The suit claims the actions taken by Wall Township to suspend Mr. FitzPatrick were not only illegal, but also defamed his professional reputation, which had financial consequences.

Wall has made leaps and bounds in trying to discipline Mr. FitzPatrick for the alleged conflict interest, but have run into dead end after dead end.

Recently, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury’s Division of Taxation said the conduct by Mr. FitzPatrick, which resulted in an alleged conflict of interest between an outside business of his and the firm hired to perform the township’s revaluation, did not warrant a revocation or suspension of his assessor’s license.

The agency’s position on the matter was outlined in a letter addressed to Township Attorney Sean Kean on July 29 from Division of Taxation Acting Director John Ficara.

“There is no indication, nor are any allegations made by Wall, that indicate that Mr. FitzPatrick’s assessing functions were in any way compromised by his association with [Realty Appraisal Company],” Mr. Ficara said in the letter. “This office issues no opinion or findings regarding whether a conflict of interest exists.”

The agency also said they did not hold the power to remove a tax assessor from office, which is a power that rests with the Local Finance Board. According to Mr. Kean, the township was informed that the Local Finance Board would also not be taking action regarding the conduct of Mr. FitzPatrick.

Mr. Kean said the township now plans to hire a third-party hearing officer to conduct a municipal hearing regarding the charges brought by the township against Mr. FitzPatrick’s conduct. Both sides will have the opportunity to call witnesses and fight their side of the issue.

BACKGROUND

In 2015, a conflict of interest was discovered between William FitzPatrick, the township’s tax assessor, and Realty Appraisal Company, the appraisal firm hired to handle the township’s revaluation. Mr. FitzPatrick was part owner of Value Added Systems, a photography company who was hired as a subcontractor for Realty Appraisal Company.

The township was aware of the conflict of interest in 2013, before RAC was hired to perform the revaluation, a fact confirmed by emails obtained by the Coast Star between township administrator Jeffry Bertrand and Mr. FitzPatrick. Mr. Bertrand told Mr. FitzPatrick that he should cease work with Value Added Systems, however, on the night that RAC’s contract was approved, Mr. FitzPatrick informed Mr. Bertrand he would not completely discontinue his work with Value Added Systems, though he assured the township he would not be doing work with Value Added Systems pertaining particularly with Wall Township.

Mr. Bertrand did not respond to this email and later said he never saw the aforementioned email from Mr. FitzPatrick. Then in July 2015, the township became aware that Mr. FitzPatrick had continued work with Value Added Systems around the time that a press investigation was looking into questionable relationships surrounding the new county’s new revaluation program.

Mr. Bertrand told Mr. FitzPatrick that he must end his work with Value Added Systems.

“There are no circumstances that your continued private involvement as either an employee of or a principal in an LLC that is contracted with RAC will be deemed appropriate,” Mr. Bertrand said in an email on July 31, 2015.

Mr. FitzPatrick responded that he did not believe his involvement with RAC would constitute a conflict of interest, but agreed to end his working relationship with the firm.

Two months later, after a press report was published, publicizing the former relationship of Mr. FitzPatrick and RAC, the township decided to place Mr. FitzPatrick on paid administrative leave, which is where he remains today.

The tax assessor saga will continue for at least a few more months while the civil suit and attempt at a municipal hearing are straightened out.