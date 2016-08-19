Mantoloking seeks more FEMA aid

Officials say $2.1M won’t cover cost of new boro hall

MANTOLOKING — Borough officials have turned to two state legislators for help in securing additional federal funding for the rebuilding of borough hall, which was destroyed in the 2012 superstorm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA], which initially agreed to provide $2.1 million for the project, has not responded to the borough’s claim that the replacement cost of borough hall is $4.2 million.

Mantoloking officials have enlisted the help of U. S. Sen. Cory Booker [D-NJ], and U. S. Rep. Tom MacArthur [R-3], who wrote to FEMA about the delay in response and the need to rebuild borough hall.

“As you know, a functioning municipal complex is crucial to the operation of the borough of Mantoloking and the safety of its citizens,” the Aug. 22 letter signed by both legislators.

“It is concerning that there has been significant delay on

FEMA’s part in responding to the borough’s Feb. 18 request.”

Initially, FEMA awarded the borough $62,136 to repair borough hall, which it deemed had a damage level of 16.6 percent.

However, the town appealed the amount after a comprehensive architectural and engineering report found damages to borough hall were in excess of 50 percent and the current building could not be brought up to post-storm codes and standards.

In order to comply with FEMA’s Advisory Base Flood Elevation maps, the borough hall was demolished in May 2014, according to Mantoloking Police Chief Stacy Ferris.

Municipal offices and services have remained in temporary facilities since the storm.

“That appeal got us to $2.1 million, which after insurance deductions left a usable $1.7 million,” said Chief Ferris,

“Through research on other damaged municipal buildings we found Moonachie in Bergen County, which suffered less damage than us and they were awarded their entire Cost Estimating Format [CEF],” she added.

While FEMA found the borough is eligible to receive $2,1 million for the rebuilding project, borough officials claim additional funding is required for the building of the new borough hall, which is estimated to cost approximately $4.2 million.

The borough recently awarded the construction contract to Wallace Bros Inc.

“That appealed amount [$2.1 million] from FEMA was based on the damage in the old building,” said Councilman Chris Nelson who serves on the borough hall committee.

In February of this year, the borough submitted a “Scope for Work Change” request for more funding from FEMA, but according to officials, FEMA has yet to respond.

“We’re just looking for some consistency in the FEMA policies and that they’d sit down with us and get some resolution,” said Chief Ferris.

“We are seeking $4.3 million, the amount on our CEF,” said Chief Ferris.

“FEMA has a repair vs. replacement [50 percent rule] that states if the repair cost exceeds 50 percent of the replacement cost, the building's full replacement cost is eligible [FEMA Public Assistance Guide, pg 36 & 37], and this amounts to approximately $2.5 million more in funding,” she added.

FEMA External Affairs Director Don Caetano said in an Aug. 24 email to The Ocean Star the agency response has been drafted and is under final review.

“It is expected that the FEMA response will be signed within the next five working days,” he wrote.

In their letter, Sen. Booker and Rep. MacArthur ask the agency to meet with Mantoloking officials.

“We respectfully request that FEMA meet with borough officials, the state of New Jersey, and representatives from both of our offices to further discuss the borough’s request and to assess the borough’s need for additional funding firsthand.”

For now, the borough plans to finance the construction through a bond while officials continue to seek reimbursement.

“If we get it, that would be awesome,” said Councilman Nelson.