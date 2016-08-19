Lavallette-Seaside Park school pact approved

LAVALLETTE — This school year Seaside Park students who attend Lavallette Elementary School will be able to do so without their parents having to pay tuition.

The tuition bill for the 16 Seaside Park students who will be attending the school this year will be paid by the Seaside Park Board of Education as a result of a state-sanctioned send-and-receive agreement with Lavallette.

“For the first time now, those children that choose to come from Seaside Park will come to Lavallette and the parents will not have to pay the tuition.” said Steve Shohfi, president of the Lavallette Board of Education.

“The tuition is going to be paid by the Seaside Park Board of Education.

“Lavallette has always had a paid tuition program and students come to us from all over. Parents want to provide their children with the education that we offer at Lavallette,” said Mr. Shohfi.

According to Patricia Christopher, business administrator for the district, there were 12 students in the district from Seaside Park before the agreement.

Tuition was $7,000 per student, she said.

“The Seaside Park Board of Education requested the state allow them to develop a send and receive relationship with us,” she said.

As of Wednesday, four more Seaside Park students had applied to attend school in the district.

“We are still getting calls, so we don’t know how many we are going to end up with,” said Ms. Christopher.

According to Ms Christopher, students who are in seventh- and eighth-grades would still have to pay tuition under the arrangement because the Seaside Park school was a K-6 school.

Previously, for seventh- and eighth-grades the students attended the Central Regional School District in Toms River.

According to Mr. Shohfi, Seaside Park already has a similar agreement with the Toms River School District.

“There was some opposition from Toms River, but the [state] Commissioner of Education ruled in Seaside Park’s favor and allowed them to develop a send-and-receive relationship with Lavallette along with the existing send- and-receive arrangement with Toms River,” Mr. Shohfi said.

According to Mr. Shohfi, the school in Seaside Park closed several years ago due to low student enrollment.

“A Seaside Park Elementary student from grade K-6 has got to go to school ... in Toms River or they were coming to Lavallette as a tuition student.

“Now they could choose between Toms River and Lavallette at no cost to the parent,” Mr. Shohfi said.

For Mr. Shohfi, the new students coming from Seaside Park will have a positive impact on the district.

“It’s going to make our numbers healthier and [Seaside Park] students are the kind of students that fit very well in Lavallette. They are a good match for the type of students we already have,” Mr. Shohfi said.

“They come from a similar type of town and they are looking for a similar barrier island kind of educational experience, so it’s a good fit.”

According to data from the New Jersey Department of Education, the Lavallette School District enrolled 143 students for the 2015-2016 school year.