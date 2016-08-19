Fluke quota flap

New federal limits viewed with alarm by local fishermen

POINT PLEASANT BEACH —This summer’s fluke fishing season is almost over, but fishermen are worried about the new federal quotas that take effect next year.

“If they push this through, we’re going to have to wind up taking a shorter season or a smaller bag limit or catch bigger fish, all of which hurt business,” said Bob Bogan, captain and owner of the Gambler Fishing Charters in Point Pleasant Beach, which specializes in fluke fishing.

“Every time they make another restriction it just gets harder.”

Under a rule adopted Aug. 15 by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission [ASMFC], in 2017 recreational harvests for summer flounder will be limited to 3.77 million pounds total for the Atlantic Coast.

That limit is down from 5.42 million pounds this year.

For commercial fishermen, the quota for summer fluke [also known as flounder] next year is slated to be 5.66 million pounds, down around 30 percent from this year’s quota of 8.12 million pounds.

“The ASMFC and the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council met earlier this month to decide whether to change the quota that was set last year,” Kirby Rootes-Murdy, senior fishery management plan coordinator for fluke at the ASMFC told The Ocean Star Wednesday.

According to Mr. Rootes-Murdy, a study of the amount of fluke along the coast worried the council.

“That caused the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and ASMFC management board to adopt the ... recommendation for a reduction in the allowable biological catch than what was caught last year.”

According to the ASMFC and the council, summer fluke have been experiencing overfishing since 2008.

According to Mr. Bogan, the restrictions could have unintended consequences on his livelihood as well as the stock of fluke in the area.

“If they do a shorter season now, it’s hurting businesses. If they do a larger fish, from what I understand, anything over 18 inches is almost always a female,” said Mr. Bogan.

“So now you’ve taken all the breeding fish and all the big females out of the water and you keep throwing the small males back. It doesn’t make sense.”

According to Mr. Bogan, currently fluke must be at least 18 inches in order to be kept. There is a limit of five fluke measuring at least 18 inches per recreational fisherman.

If the season is shortened to accommodate the new quotas, it could also have an affect on fishing crews.

“During the summertime we employ ... eight full-time employees. If it gets cut any shorter than that I will lose my good guys and who knows what I’ll get,” said Mr. Bogan.

According to a 2014 study by the Brookings Institution, the U.S. fishing industry contributes nearly $90 billion annually to the U.S. economy and supports over one and a half million jobs.

Point Pleasant Beach is considered by the state to be one of the six major hubs for fishing in New Jersey.

The Fisherman’s Dock Cooperative on Channel Drive, which was established in the early 1950s, primarily targets fluke along with silver hake, scallops and squid.

For many commercial fishermen in Point Pleasant Beach, fluke make up a large percentage of their income.

“Fluke is probably 65 percent of my income and next year they want to cut [the quota] back 30 percent,” said Jim Lovgren, captain of the Shadowfax, a commercial fishing vessel moored in Point Pleasant Beach.

“They’re going to have their fluke quota at a level never seen before. We’re talking about eight-and-a-half million pounds total coast wide for the commercial and recreational industry.”

According to Mr. Lovgren, fluke not only have a special status for commercial fisherman, but for people who fish as sport as well.

“Summer flounder is one of the two most valuable species on the East Coast, the other being monkfish,” said Mr. Lovegren.

“It’s a high-dollar species and it’s prized by the commercial and recreational industries.

Based on the new limits, that the ASMFC expects will partially replenish fluke stock, the fluke quota will be raised slightly in two years.In 2018, according to the data provided by ASMFC, the quota is expected to increase to 6.63 million pounds for commercial fishermen and 4.42 million pounds for recreational harvests.