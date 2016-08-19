Last update: Thursday, Aug. 25 at 06:59 PM

Point Pleasant Beach

‘Family Flukin’ Frenzy’ yields a good catch

John Parker of Point Pleasant [right] congratulates Tom Licknack of Linden, who took first prize in the men's division of the annual Family Flukin' Frenzy competition last weekend. |Photo by MORGAN CAMPBELL, STAR NEWS GROUP

John Parker of Point Pleasant [right] congratulates Tom Licknack of Linden, who took first prize in the men's division of the annual Family Flukin' Frenzy competition last weekend. Photo by MORGAN CAMPBELL, STAR NEWS GROUP

Event benefits VFW and scholarships in Point Pleasant

By Michael Nunes

POINT PLEASANT BEACH —Over 100 fishermen participated in the annual Family Flukin’ Frenzy tournament that concluded with awards and festivities at VFW 4715 on St. Louis Avenue.

“It’s a community event that we like to do and show our appreciation to the VFW,” Jack Beaton, men’s auxillary president, said about the tournament, which took place Aug. 20.

“This is a fundraiser to give back to our troops and the veterans.”

The winning entry in the mens division was Tim Licknack, from Linden, with a fluke weighing 11 pounds 7 ounces.

Abigail Murphy won the womans division with an 8-pound fluke.

Justin Murphy, 13, with a 3.3 pound fluke, won the kids division.

The first place winners for each division took home $1,250, with second- and third- place winning $450 and $250, respectively.

According to Mr. Beaton, around 200 to 300 people celebrated at the VFW after the fish were weighed in.

The VFW served 400 hamburgers, 4,000 clams and around 60 pounds of shrimp.

“This is more for local families. It’s for the VFW and the money generated goes to scholarships for Point Pleasant Borough and Point Pleasant Beach students,” Mr. Beaton said.

Monies raised also go to helping to maintain the VFW building.

