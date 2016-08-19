Tax Assessor sues Wall Township over his paid suspension

The Wall Township tax assessor, who has been on a forced paid leave since October due to an alleged conflict of interest over his business relationship with the appraisal firm that conducted the township’s revaluation, is suing the township in an effort to resume his duties.

William FitzPatrick was put on paid leave last Oct. 20 after news reports disclosed the alleged conflict. In his suit, which was filed Aug. 19, Mr. FitzPatrick also seeks to have the township pay all of his legal bills in the dispute and award him a second three-year term as the township assessor, which would give him job tenure.

The suit claims the actions taken by Wall Township to suspend Mr. FitzPatrick were illegal and defamed his professional reputation, with financial consequences.

The township has so far been rebuffed in its efforts to have disciplinary action taken against Mr. FitzPatrick for the alleged conflict interest. Recently, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury’s Division of Taxation said the matter did not warrant a revocation or suspension of his assessor’s license.

The agency’s position on the matter was outlined in a letter addressed to Township Attorney Sean Kean on July 29 from Division of Taxation Acting Director John Ficara.

“There is no indication, nor are any allegations made by Wall, that indicate that Mr. FitzPatrick’s assessing functions were in any way compromised by his association with [Realty Appraisal Company],” Mr. Ficara said in the letter. “This office issues no opinion or findings regarding whether a conflict of interest exists.”

The agency also said they did not hold the power to remove a tax assessor from office, which is a power that rests with the Local Finance Board. According to Mr. Kean, the township was informed that the Local Finance Board would also not be taking action regarding the conduct of Mr. FitzPatrick.

Mr. Kean said the township now plans to hire a third-party hearing officer to conduct a municipal hearing regarding the charges brought by the township against Mr. FitzPatrick’s conduct. Both sides will have the opportunity to call witnesses and fight their side of the issue.